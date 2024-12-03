Man Picking Up His Mail In 27-Degree Cold Finds Kidnapped Babies In a Ditch

Indianapolis Police Department

An Indianapolis man going outside to get his mail instead found two missing babies, 4 and 5 months-old, after their vehicle they were in was stolen.

Robert Deane stepped outside to get the mail ... and found two babies in the process.

The wild saga began on Monday, December 2 in Indianapolis, Indiana, when police posted to X about a stolen vehicle.

"IMPD is seeking the community's help in locating the following vehicle that was stolen with a 4-month-old and 5-month-old child in the back," the Indianapolis Metro Police Department wrote around 11:30am local time. They followed that post up with another showing photos of the two baby girls, while confirming the vehicle was a silver 2013 Hyundai Sonata.

A short time later, authorities reportedly found the vehicle ... but not the children.

Speaking with USA Today, Dean said around that same time, he walked out of his home to pick up some packages and spotted two car seats in a ditch. In the seats, he found the two girls, who were apparently left on the side of the road around 4 miles from where the vehicle was reported stolen.

Dean then called the police.

"I'd do it again," Deane told the outlet. "If you see something, like a baby in a ditch, say something, do something."

According to reports, it was around 27-degrees outside at the time; it's unknown how long the two babies were left outside.

"It's cold out here," said Indianapolis police spokesman William Young. "Who knows what could have happened if this particular individual was not able to come outside. It's extremely cold, and we're still in our early stages of trying to figure out who was responsible for this."

"I can't thank thank this good Samaritan enough," Young added of Dean. "He did what any good person would do ... He got those infants to shelter. This is an outcome that we wanted."

While the children and vehicle were recovered, the suspect is still on the loose.