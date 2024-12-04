Jennifer Tilly Reveals How She Still Profits Off The Simpsons Following 1991 Divorce

Getty

Tilly addressed her marriage to Simpson co-developer Sam Simon on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills -- revealing how, despite divorcing him in 1991 and his 2015 death, she's still making bank from the show.

Jennifer Tilly is thanking The Simpsons, in part, for her lavish life.

During Tuesday's new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Tilly -- a new "friend" of the cast this season -- opened up about how she continues to benefit from her divorce from the late Sam Simon, who co-developed the long-running animated FOX series.

"My ex-husband was Sam Simon, who created The Simpsons. I was married to him for seven years and we were together for about 10 years," explained Jennifer during her confessional on the December 3 hour.

The subject of Jennifer's past marriage came up after Dorit Kemsley confided in the group about her split from husband PK.

"When we got divorced, I got a piece of The Simpsons in the divorce settlement, and nobody knew that The Simpsons was going to go on for trillions of years," Jennifer continued. "So every day, honestly, every day I'm like, 'Thank you, Sam.'"

The pair were married from 1984 to 1991; The Simpsons, meanwhile, has been on television since its 1989 debut -- and is currently in its 35th season. According to The Richest, in 2021 the series had a net worth valued at $12.33 billion.

Simon died from 2015, from complications of colorectal cancer.

During Tuesday's episode, Jennifer was also seen showing off some of her lavish purchases -- such her Louis Vuitton boat purse from the Summer Spring 2024 collection, The bag is valued at $33,000 -- and clearly caught the eye of costar Erika Jayne.

This isn't the first time Jennifer has spoken about her settlement. During a November 2021 appearance on Los Angeles Magazine's The Originals podcast, she revealed that her portion amounts to about one-third of Simon's ongoing earnings from The Simpsons.