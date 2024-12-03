Nasty Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley Fight Explodes on RHOBH Cast Trip

Bravo

"It's time for you to f--king listen," Dorit exclaimed during the heated dinner fight, after Kyle listed some of the reasons she's so ticked at her former bestie.

Going into the outing, which was organized by Kathy Hilton, Kyle and Dorit hadn't really cleared the air at all since getting into it with each other at Sutton Stracke's season premiere party. The two have been at odds for months, with each accusing the other of not being a good friend for various reasons, many of which came up during the getaway.

After a day of fun in the sun, the entire cast all sat down together for dinner, where Kyle immediately turned her attention toward Dorit. "I would like to have a conversation. I don't want there to be awkwardness," she began.

"It feels like we barely got started and I feel it's important to address the elephant in the room," Dorit said, in agreement. "Everything knows things are going on between you and I. Everybody knows at Sutton's party we had a conversation that was very heated and then you stormed off."

In a confessional, Dorit shared that she was ready to lay it all out for Kyle -- telling viewers, "Until now, I don't think she's even cared, let alone understood the depth of my hurt and pain."

She then started to go in on Richards, telling her, "I heard what you were upset about and why you thought it was okay to say publicly that I exaggerated our friendship." Kyle's reasoning, as she previously explained and reiterated again at the dinner, was that she said it in reaction to the way she felt Dorit was treating her -- citing an awkward BravoCon moment as one of the things that ticked her off.

"You said you were really really hurt. I thought, I have to go back and see it," Dorit said of the BravoCon incident, in which Kemsley was asked during a Watch What Happens Live taping to rank the Richards sisters. She took a shot instead of answering, while Kyle thought it would be easy to rank her at the top of the list.

"I showed it to Erika, I showed it to Kathy. Erika was surprised by it," Dorit then told her. "I think she thought it was going to be a lot worse. It's very clearly meant to be a joke."

Kyle defended herself, saying that moment was just one of "many pieces to the puzzle" of why she had an issue with Dorit. She then brought up another BravoCon moment where an audience member asked Kyle a rude question about ex-costar and friend Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave.

"I was offended when that man said that thing about Teddi ... you're Teddi's friend, you wouldn't say anything because it's not the popular thing to say," Richards then accused. "You're too worried about what people are going to think."

Dorit, however, threw that back in Kyle's face.

"Kyle, I'm not you. That's you, it's always been you," Kemsley shot back. "I don't give a flying F what anyone's opinion is. I didn't want to speak up or draw any more attention to that guy and the comment he made."

Richards then brought up the straw that broke the camel's back for her, which was the fact Dorit exposed one of Kyle's private text messages on last season's reunion. In the text, Richards said she hoped Kemsley wouldn't speak about off-camera issues they were having with one another at the reunion; Dorit, however, felt those messages were an attempt by Kyle to "silence" and "manipulate" her.

"I have never nor would I ever share something you ever confided in me," Dorit said after Kyle brought up the text, while Richards said she didn't think Kemsley was "that person."

"You've spent the last few months making sure every talk show and radio show and everything you do, you're making sure you are painting me as that girl," Kemsley, however, shot back. "And it's the most hurt you've ever been in 13 years by a friend ever in the entire world."

Kyle, clearly fed up, told Dorit to stop exaggerating again -- before snapping, "God gave you two ears and one mouth for a reason, can you let me talk?"

But it was Kemsley who got the last line of the episode -- which ended on a "To be continued..." slate -- as she exclaimed, "It's time for you to f--king listen."