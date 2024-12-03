Why Mauricio's Living Situation Has Kyle Richards Wondering Whether Split Is 'Temporary' or Not

Bravo

As Kyle and Mo meet up and talk about their new living arrangement, Richards is asked by a producer, straight up, if there's "any part of you that hopes you and Mo get may get back together."

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's split continues to be a confusing journey, both for viewers to watch and for the pair themselves.

On Tuesday's new hour of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Mo visited Kyle the home he used to share with his estranged wife, after he moved into a condo following their separation. During his visit, things between the two seemed extremely cordial, with Umansky complimenting some of the changes she's made to the house since he moved out.

"He seems really happy. He comes over, I show him something, 'I love the changes you're making to the house,'" Kyle explained in a confessional. "I'm like, 'How's your condo?' He's like, 'Great, you would love it.' Like, never been better, happy-go-lucky."

As the two sat down to talk about his new place, Kyle said she felt like he now had "literally no responsibilities over there" -- referring to going from a house filled with kids and dogs to one where he's flying solo. "Free as a f--king breeze, aren't you?" she asked, as he replied by laughing.

"Mo made the decision to sign a six-month lease. I think for Mo, saying to give it six months made it easy to transition from living here to going to a new place," Kyle then explained in another confessional.

"It also gives us the time to assess where we're at. You live your life, I live my life and maybe we'll reconvene in six months or so and see what happens."

She went on to say that she assumed Mauricio would have his place staged with furniture because it was meant to be a temporary living situation. He, however, decided to buy all brand new furniture -- which, Kyle noted, "of course, is more permanent." Of his purchases, she added, "I thought, 'Oh, well, this does not seem very temporary.'"

That, naturally, led to some further probing from producers -- who asked Richards, straight out, if there's "any part of you that hopes you and Mo get may get back together?" After taking a beat, she replied, "I don't want to answer that question right now."

As of today, neither has filed for divorce.

While they both seemed happy to have met up, Kyle said the whole situation has left her feeling unsure of herself.

"All of a sudden I'm finding myself not being a wife. I'm not a wife or full-time mom ... what am I doing? What do I do?" she asked.