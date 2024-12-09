Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Says Sex Life With Ryan Scott Anderson Was 'Not Ideal' Despite Once Calling the D 'Fire'

Getty

"I still struggled when I first came out of prison," Blanchard says of her sex life after being released from Missouri's Chillicothe Correctional Facility.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is getting real about her love life.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, Blanchard opened up about what allegedly went on behind closed doors with her and Ryan Scott Anderson that forced her to call it quits with her now ex-husband.

"I still struggled when I first came out of prison," Blanchard told the outlet of her sex life after being released from Missouri's Chillicothe Correctional Facility, where she served 8 years of a 10 year sentence for her part in the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard.

At the time, Blanchard was singing another tune, however, taking to social media so share how pleased she was with Anderson, a Louisiana special education teacher, who she'd tied the knot with when she was behind bars in 2022. Their marriage came after she and now-boyfriend, Ken Urker, ended their previous engagement.

She and Anderson would go on to consummate their marriage shortly after her release, with Blanchard even defending him after he began receiving hate online as a result of their relationship.

"Don't listen to the haters," she commented on one of Anderson's Instagram posts in January. "Besides, they jealous because you are rocking my world every night."

"Yeah, I said it, the D is fire," she added.

Now, however, Blanchard is retracting that statement, telling PEOPLE, "Ryan and my sex life was not ideal. I told him privately. Maybe it was a lack of attraction in that area or if I still wasn't processing properly."

Her comments come the same day she officially settled her divorce with Anderson, per TMZ.

Blanchard dished more on her relationship with sex in her forthcoming memoir, My Time to Stand, as well as the sexual abuse she claims she suffered as a child.

The famed victim of Munchausen by proxy claimed that her ex, Nicholas Godejohn -- who's currently serving a life sentence for her mother's murder -- also abused her. Blanchard additionally opened up about experimenting with her sexuality in prison, but says she was never able to fully enjoy the experiences until reconnecting with Urker.

"When Ken came into the picture again, you've got to understand there was seven years of built up tension there and it was amazing," she says of their first sexual encounter. "I was able to feel comfortable with him."

Though she said her past sexual trauma still haunts her at times, she added she's mostly "gotten past that."

"There are times that it's kind of like, if I'm uncomfortable, I will voice that. But I'm very open and vocal with Ken about my needs," Blanchard told PEOPLE -- and it's led to her greatest gift, their daughter-to-be.

"That's how we conceived our baby girl," Blanchard added proudly of expecting little Aurora early next year.

"I had a great first two trimesters. Amazing. No morning sickness. It was so peaceful," she said. "But now that I'm in my third trimester and the eighth month, I can't sleep. I can't breathe, I can't do anything."

With her parole ending next year, Blanchard is looking forward to motherhood and regaining a bit of privacy following the media attention that's surrounded her after her release from prison.

"I'm really excited to just obviously bring her into the world and have a lot of family time together. I'm transitioning to a more private life, but it's going to be a slow transition," she said.