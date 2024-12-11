Christina Milian and Sherri Shepherd Defend Blue Ivy's Mufasa Premiere Look: 'She Looks Gorgeous'

Getty/YouTube

The 12-year-old made headlines after some thought the gold ballgown she wore to the movie premiere was "inappropriate."

Christina Milian and Sherri Shepherd are coming to the defense of Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy Carter, following the young star's red carpet appearance at the Mufasa: Lion King premiere.

Milian, who was a guest on Shepherd's show, Sherri, Tuesday, was asked about her thoughts on Blue Ivy's outfit after some called the 12-year-old's gown "inappropriate."

"First of all, she looks gorgeous. I think the fact that anybody has anything to say about someone else's daughter, any minor, I think just mind your business," Milian said of Blue Ivy's look.

The 12-year-old, who provides the voice for the Kiara character in the Disney film, wore a strapless gold dress with a long train by Christian Siriano for the premiere, where she was joined by her superstar mom, 43, and her father Jay-Z, 55.

"She's talented, she toured the world with her mom, like there's nothing you can say. You can't dim that shine," the Disney alum went on.

Shepherd also applauded Blue, noting that she acted "so poised" on the red carpet, with Milian agreeing. "Let that baby glow!" she added.

The talk show host and comedian previously discussed Blue's look earlier in the show, as well as the family's red carpet appearance, which came just one day after Jay-Z was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in a civil lawsuit. The rapper has emphatically denied the allegations.

"A lot of people thought that this dress was too much for a 12-year-old," Shepherd said while addressing her audience, the majority of whom thought the gown was just right for the pre-teen.

"I looked at her y'all and I had to disagree," she added of the naysayers. "I think she looks like a fairy princess."

"She's not prancing on that red carpet like, 'Look at me,' that's not her," Shepherd went on to say, noting that Blue Ivy kept it classy with her long and flowing gown. "This looks like the one night she was allowed to wear that red lipstick."

As for the allegations, Shepherd noted that Bey and Jay wanted to keep the focus on their daughter, with the Grammy-winning musician penning a post that read, "My gorgeous baby girl, you worked hard and you did such a beautiful job. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining."

Shepherd also compared her to other celebrity children, and said Blue Ivy seems to have "her stuff together."

"You see some of these other celebrity kids, they be filming their mama without them knowin', they twerk on camera, they be doin' some stuff," she said.