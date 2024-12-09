Jay-Z Feels 'Heartbreak' Having to Discuss Rape Allegations with Children: 'Another Loss of Innocence'

Getty

"My wife and I will have to sit our children down," the rapper said in a statement as he emphatically denied the claims of sexual assault.

After being accused of raping a 13-year-old girl, Jay-Z emphatically denied the allegations and reflected on having to tell his children, who he shares with Beyoncé, about the claims.

The rapper has been accused by the woman in a civil lawsuit, which was amended. The updating filing comes after the accuser originally sued Sean "Diddy" Combs in October, claiming that the disgraced Bad Boy Records founder and an unnamed celebrity proceeded to assault her -- while an unnamed female watched.

On December 8, the accuser -- identified anonymously as "Jane Doe" -- refiled a sexual assault civil lawsuit, adding Jay-Z as an additional defendant.

Per TMZ, she alleged in the new documents that in 2000, when she was 13, the two drugged and raped her at a house party following the MTV Video Music Awards in New York.

Jay-Z -- whose real name is Shawn Carter -- released a statement on his management company's social media, Roc Nation, hours after the suit was refiled.

In his statement, the 55-year-old father of three mentioned how he and his wife Beyoncé will be forced to explain the headlines to their daughter Blue Ivy, 12, and their twins Rumi and Sir, 6.

"My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people," he wrote.

"I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit."

He also said his "heart and support goes out to true victims in the world."

Elsewhere in the statement, Carter took aim at the lawyer who filed the civil lawsuit, Tony Buzbee.

"These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!!" he said in a statement.

"Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case," he continued.

Jay-Z also reflected on his own childhood being raised in Brooklyn, emphasizing that he is not like "all 'celebrities'" and that he is "not from your world."

"I'm a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don't play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor," he said, adding that "we protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain."

Carter said that the "idiotic claims you have levied against me" were a "blackmail attempt," claiming Buzbee had previously contacted the rapper's own attorney to try to reach a settlement.

"What he had calculated," he alleged in the statement, "was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle."

However, the "Empire State of Mind" artist insisted it "had the opposite effect!"

"It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion," he continued. "So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!"

Buzbee responded publicly to Jay-Z in a statement to TMZ, confirming that his firm did send Carter's attorney "a demand letter on behalf of an alleged victim." However, he noted that the alleged victim, "never demanded a penny from him. Instead, she only sought a confidential mediation."

Buzbee continued, "As far as the allegations in the complaint filed, we will let the filing speak for itself and will litigate the facts in court, not in the media."

Diddy -- who was arrested and indicted on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking back in September -- is facing a number of sexual assault allegations across various lawsuits.