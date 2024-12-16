Pregnant Kristen Doute Recalls 'Threatened Miscarriage' Experience: 'Still Don't Totally Know What Happened'

Getty

Kristen Doute revealed she recently suffered a health scare during her pregnancy.

The Valley star -- who is expecting a baby girl with her fiancé Luke Broderick -- recounted being told that she was experiencing a "threatened miscarriage" after sudden heavy bleeding.

"Something not so fun that happened to us over the weekend," she said on the Dec. 13 episode of the couple's Balancing Act podcast.

"We'll be brief about this, but I feel like it's important to talk about because if other women experience it... Other women that I honestly read about online and a few friends are what got me through this."

The 41-year-old explained, "I started bleeding really heavily, and it was out of nowhere. We were just on the couch, I wasn't doing anything crazy. And I just panicked."

Her doctor advised her to go to the hospital, so the pair drove around to three different emergency rooms as they continued to worry about the wellbeing of their unborn baby and Doute's body.

"I'm still bleeding, and that's the scary part," the Vanderpump Rules alum explained. "I don't know what this means, because I'm in full panic mode, like 'How much have I actually lost? How much blood am I going to keep losing? Is this going to keep happening? Is it not going to stop ever?'"

She added, "There's crazy thoughts that go through your head."

Thankfully, Doute received the care she needed, adding that "everything worked out," but the couple "still don't totally know what happened."

"What we think happened is that there was a shift in my placenta. The blood was all mine; the blood was not the baby's," Kristen shared.

"We saw her on the ultrasound, we saw... I'm gonna get emotional. We saw her heartbeat. We got to listen to her heartbeat, the tech was so fantastic at making us feel good and making us feel calm in that way."

She went on, "She was moving in there—moving and shaking—like nothing was wrong."