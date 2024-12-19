Man Drugged and Assaulted Teen Daily for Months, Locked Her in Shed When She Refused: Grand Jury

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Police believe a 15-year-old girl was in the 54-year-old suspect's custody for three months; she has since detailed alleged sexual assault, abuse, and why she was afraid to try and escape.

A 54-year-old man from Groves, Texas has been indicted by the Jefferson County grand jury for 2nd Degree Felony Sexual Assault of a Child after his arrest on December 10. He now faces between two and 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine if found guilty.

According to court documents seen by Fox affiliate KFDM, authorities believe Charles Richard McDaniel sexually assaulted a 15-year-old minor every day over a three-month span. During this time, he is also accused of drugging her and locking her in a shed when she would refuse.

The news outlet reports the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Warrant Division executed the arrest at McDaniel's home and then executed a search of two structures at the location, per their search warrant, with assistance from Port Arthur SWAT and Crime Scene Investigators.

Victim Speaks

According to the probable cause affidavit, Groves Police were first informed that the teen had been staying with McDaniel for about three months on November 30.

Beaumont, TX ABC affiliate KBMT reports the girl's mother told police that her daughter was sexually assaulted by the suspect after staying at his house, per the probable cause affidavit, and that she'd refused to come home for months.

In speaking with the police, as detailed in court documents, the teen alleged that McDaniel gave her a wide array of drugs including marijuana, crack cocaine, "whippets," and alcohol. WebMD describes "whippets" as a small container inhalant of nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, named after the whipped cream containers that utilize the compound.

The victim further accused the suspect of having sex with her daily, sometimes more than once a day. When she refused, she told police the defendant would lock her in a white shed in his backyard.

She also told police that she did go to her own house on occasion to ask for money, which she would then give to McDaniel. She alleged that he would use this money to buy more drugs, and if she didn't come back with money for him, he would lock her in the shed.

Beyond the alleged sexual abuse, the 15-year-old also told authorities that she was physically assaulted several times, and sometimes her assailant would cut off her breath to the point she would go unconscious.

She said that there were occasions when she would try to leave the situation, but McDaniel would restrain her by holding her. Overall, she described the defendant as making her feel "trapped" and "like I had no way out of this situation," according to the affidavit.

McDaniels has previously been in trouble with the law, as noted by KBMT, including a 2004 conviction for unlawful possession of a firearm, and a 2011 conviction for injury to a disabled individual.

The defendant is being held at the Jefferson County Jail amid the ongoing investigation; his bond is set at $125,000.