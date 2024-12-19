Paris Hilton Celebrates Congress Passing Her Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act

Getty

Paris Hilton is reflecting on a major milestone.

On Wednesday, the reality star took to Instagram to celebrate the House passing her Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act, which protects and regulates the safety and care of children and teens in youth residential programs.

Hilton, 43, shared a carousel of photos from her time on Capitol Hill this week, including photos of herself with her husband Carter Reum, their son Phoenix, 23 months, along with lawmakers, and people who work on her Trapped in Treatment podcast.

"Today is a day I will never forget. After years of sharing my story and advocating on Capitol Hill, the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act has officially passed the U.S Congress," she began in the caption of her Instagram post.

"This moment is proof that our voices matter, that speaking out can spark change, and that no child should ever endure the horrors of abuse in silence," she continued. "I did this for the younger version of myself and the youth who were senselessly taken from us by the Troubled Teen Industry."

Hilton then expressed her gratitude toward "the countless survivors who shared their stories, to the families who stood with us, and to the coalition" and "the legislators who chose courage over complacency and fought for me."

"You've made my dream come true," she wrote, tagging multiple lawmakers.

The mom of two concluded her post by sharing a message for other children who are "still trapped in these systems."

"I will never stop fighting for you. Change is possible! 🙌🏼," Paris said, adding the hashtags: "#ProtectChildren #StopInstiutionalChildAbuse #MyVoiceMatters #AdvocacyMatters #SurvivorToAdvocate #SlivingForACause."

According to Congress, the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act "establishes an interagency Federal Work Group on Youth Residential Programs to support and implement best practices regarding the health and safety, care, treatment, and appropriate placement of youth in youth residential programs."

In her 2020 documentary, This is Paris, Hilton first shared her story about the alleged physical, mental, emotional, and sexual abuse she said she suffered during her time at Provo Canyon School as a teenager.

Her alleged traumatic experience at the behavioral health center and boarding school led her to take action -- first advocating at the state level, ultimately getting a bill for the regulation of teen treatment centers passed at the Utah State Legislature, before she took her cause to DC.

Now, after both the Senate and the House passed the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act, the bill will go to President Joe Biden.

While speaking with The Hill on Wednesday following the news, Hilton expressed that her time visiting the Capitol may not be her last, with the mom of two hinting that she could see herself possibly getting into politics in the future following her success.