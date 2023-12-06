Paris Hilton Says She Chose Surrogacy Due to PTSD from Alleged Sexual Abuse at Boarding School

Getty

After surprising her family with her second child via surrogate this year, Paris Hilton reveals the reason she has not carried a child herself is because of trauma she says she endured during her time at Provo Canyon boarding school as a teenager.

Paris Hilton has previously opened up about abuses she claims to have suffered at a boarding school when she was a teenager. Now, she's saying that the trauma from those experiences is why she has opted for surrogacy for both of her children.

The reality star and hotel heiress opened up in a new interview with Romper, published on Tuesday, where she said that she didn't think she would be able to carry a child to term herself due to suffering from PTSD.

"I just have so much PTSD from what I went through as a teenager," Hilton told the outlet. She said those experiences left her as afraid of childbirth as death.

"If I'm in a doctor's office, I get a shot, anything, I will literally have a panic attack and I can't breathe," Hilton shared. "I just knew that would not be healthy for me or the baby, growing inside of someone who has such high anxiety."

Hilton opened up to the New York Times about her experiences at Provo Canyon School, where she spent 11 months of her life starting at 17 years old.

There, she said she and other girls endured "cervical exams" in the middle of the night by male staff members who was "definitely not a doctor." She told the outlet, "It's something that I really had blocked out for many years but it's coming back all the time now and I think about it and now looking back as an adult, that was definitely sexual abuse."

Hilton first opened up about the alleged abuse she suffered at Provo back in 2020, saying she was sent to the school by her parents after becoming a bit of a party girl in her teens. She said her time there was "continuous torture" and said she was even forced into solitary confinement while there.

At the time, Provo Canyon School issued a statement distancing itself from Hilton's time there -- saying, "Originally opened in 1971, Provo Canyon School was sold by its previous ownership in August 2000. We therefore cannot comment on the operations or patient experience prior to this time."

As a result of her alleged experiences there, which Hilton also said led to a mistrust of therapists while claiming officials at the school had convinced her no one would believe her anyway, Hilton admits her next phase was as a bit of a wild child.

"Going out at night would drown out my nightmares," she told Romper. "I know it's weird to say I felt safe in the nightlife, but I did."

When she finally was "kind of forced" into therapy as part of her new series Paris in Love, Hilton said it proved a freeing experience. After opening up about her experiences, she no longer suffers the same kinds of flashbacks.

She is still overly cautious, though, with her life and now even more so with the lives of her two babies. This is a big part of why she was so secretive about their births, even from close friends and family.

"My narrative and my story has been told by the media for half my life, and I just didn't want my child being put out into the world without me being in control," she explained, calling herself a "mama bear."

As it turns out, when she did decide to put her first child out into the world, she was immediately bombarded with trolls calling out the size of her son's head, leading her to clapback at them. "Say what you want about me, but this is a little, innocent baby," HIlton said to Romper.

"The fact that there's people that are sick in the head that they would go and talk about a child like that made me so angry," she continued. "It just made me think: These people are the exact reason why I kept him a secret."