Twerking New Jersey Porch Pirates Return After Victim Posts Video Online: 'That's My Ass on the Internet!'

Glouchester Township Police

"Come on dude, not cool bro," one of the porch pirates said of the homeowner's social media post about the theft when they returned -- with Crime Stoppers saying "you can't make this stuff up" about what happened next.

A porch pirate in New Jersey who was caught twerking on a homeowner's Ring camera returned to the scene of the crime ... the complain that the victim shared video of their brazen theft on social media!

The saga played out in video shared by the Gloucester Township Police Crime Stoppers earlier this week, starting just after 6:30pm on December 9 in a neighborhood of townhomes.

The footage shows two suspects running up to the home in question, grabbing an Amazon package police said contained four glasses and baby items worth around $75 total. One of the two thieves then begins twerking, their booty to camera, before the pair run off.

After seeing what happened in the Ring footage, the victim shared the video to the Ring Neighbors app, warning other residents in the area about the duo. That, it seems, didn't sit too well with the porch pirates, however -- as they returned to the scene of the crime two nights later!

While police say one of the suspects stayed out of view across the street, the other ran up to the same Ring camera, holding up their phone while showing the Ring Neighbors post.

"Come on dude, not cool bro ... come on, not cool, that's my ass on the internet!" they exclaimed, before retreating. But they weren't done yet.

Moments later the same suspect -- wearing a mask and hoodie covered with the lyrics to 2Pac's "California Love" -- comes back again, this time returning one of the stolen glasses.

Authorities say the glassware was broken, with the suspect adding, "Uh, I meant to give this back" as they dropped the item on the porch.