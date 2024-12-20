Radio Host Rescued From London River After Trying to Save Dog from Drowning

Sky News/Getty

He was saved after members of the public flagged down a rescue crew and brought the situation to their attention.

A radio host was rescued from the River Thames after trying to save a dog from the water.

Radio DJ Jordan North entered the water near the Hammersmith Bridge in west London after spotting a struggling Labrador trying to swim.

Watch as rescue crew from Chiswick RNLI rescue Capital Breakfast host Jordan North when he got into trouble in the River Thames after he went to rescue a dog struggling in the water.



Jordan called the crew 'the real heroes' after they brought him and the pup to safety

Speaking about the scary incident on his Capital Breakfast show, the former I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestant admitted he became "panicky" once he was in the water.

But his luck turned when members of the public flagged down the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), who managed to get to both North and the dog within three minutes.

"A big thank you and a massive shout out to RNLI Chiswick who came and rescued me because I was getting a bit panicky," North said on his radio show.

"I was getting a bit nervy as well because I thought my legs are going to go, I can't hold on much longer so they got there just in time," the 34-year-old added.

"The real heroes here are the RNLI who came out and got me, put a blanket round me. They're the heroes," he concluded.

Video footage of the rescue via Sky News shows the boat approach the area, which was being lit up by members of the public.