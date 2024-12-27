Khloé Kardashian Details True's 'Horrible' 105-Degree Fever, Which Forced Her to Miss Christmas

Instagram

"It was really scary. It was horrible," Kardashian revealed of her 6-year-old daughter's Christmas-time cold.

Khloé Kardashian is sharing some insight on her Christmas celebrations after both her son, Tatum, 2, and daughter True, 6, were sick over the holidays.

Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories Thursday, where she revealed that the holiday season looked a little different for her this year for a few reasons.

Talking directly to her followers, the XO Khloé founder said she wasn't able to make it to the Kardashian family's annual Christmas Eve party after both her kids came down with a cold, which she said was a "bummer."

While Kardashian said this year's bash was just "hanging out" at sister Kendall Jenner’s house, she was still sad to miss it.

"Tatum was super sick the weekend before. Now he's perfect and great. He was great for Christmas Eve," Kardashian shared.

She noted that after Tatum started feeling better, his big sister came down with something. "True has had a 105 fever," Kardashian revealed. "It was really scary. It was horrible."

The reality star, who shares both children with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, said that luckily True is on the mend.

"Now she's just starting to feel better," Kardashian said, noting that even with True under the weather they "hung out" at her mom Kris Jenner's home on Christmas.

Kardashian said her daughter slept "in another room while I was cooking breakfast" so her little ones could still "be around the Christmas spirit."

Now, the mother-of-two said, True is able to enjoy some of the Christmas celebrations, albeit a day later -- with Kardashian telling her followers that they did "Santa toys" on Thursday because the 6-year-old "wasn't in the mood" before.

"That's when you know your kid is sick," she continued. "I'm so happy she's feeling better."

Despite having two sick kiddos, Kardashian said she had a "great" Christmas.

"I just love holidays," she added, before encouraging her followers to enjoy the slow time between Christmas and New Year's Day.