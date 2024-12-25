How the Kardashians Celebrated Christmas 2024 -- and Who Missed Out

Instagram/TikTok

One sister revealed why she and her kids sadly couldn't attend the family's Christmas Eve get-together, while two others sizzled in stunning white gowns for the festive party.

The Kardashians may not have thrown their annual star-studded Christmas Eve bash this year -- but they still celebrated the holiday in style!

While Kim Kardashian previously revealed that the family would not be putting on their lavish holiday soiree, she shared that the Kardashian-Jenner clan would still be celebrating the holiday together, and would still be "dressing up to the nines" for an "intimate" family gathering on Christmas Eve!

And from the photos and videos the family has been posing on social media, her words have been proven true -- with the Kardashian-Jenner sisters revealing gorgeous holiday looks!

See how Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie celebrated Christmas this year -- and who unfortunately had to miss out on the family Christmas Eve get-together.

Kim Kardashian

Although Kim has yet to share photos of how she and her kids celebrated Christmas Eve and the holiday itself, she and her daughter, North West, 11, posted fun TikTok videos on their joint account.

In the first video, Kim and North can be seen lipsynching to the popular TikTok audio that remixes a quote from Gossip Girl and "Last Christmas" by Wham!

"Have a holly jolly Christmas," Kim mouths, before North continues, "Xoxo, Gossip Girl."

The audio then cuts to "Last Christmas," with the mother-daughter duo turning the camera and lipsynching to the lyrics, and making funny poses.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"happy Christmas Eve @Kim Kardashian," the caption read.

Meanwhile, in the second clip, North and Kim can be seen rocking out to "Santa Tell Me" by Ariana Grande.

North kicks off the song, dancing to the music and lipsyncing to the words, while Kim jams out as she sits on the fireplace. She then joins her daughter and the two lipsync to the song together -- ending the cute video by making a heart with their hands.

In the videos, Kim -- who shares North, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, during her marriage to ex-husband Kanye West -- stunned in a white and gray, body-hugging snakeskin-printed gown with matching boots.

North, meanwhile, rocked a white-and-black fit, with a white top and black tie, paired with a black skirt, black blazer and fuzzy black, knee-high boots.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney marked the holiday on social media by sharing photos from a sexy Christmas-themed photoshoot featuring herself and her husband Travis Barker.

As shown in the hot shots, the 45-year-old rocked a red Santa dress, complete with a white fur-trimmed hood, red tights, and a black, studded belt. Kourtney and Travis posed with a series of records, and Starbucks holiday cups, while surrounded by Christmas lights with a gorgeous tree in the background.

"❤️🎄," Kourtney captioned her post, to which Travis commented, "Mrs. Claus 🤶."

Khloe, meanwhile, also commented on her sister's photos.

"Is the photographer just there the whole time?" she joked, before adding in two other comments, "This is a vibe," and "Merry Christmas."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Khloe Kardashian

On Tuesday, Khloe shared the sad news that her two children --True, 6, and Tatum, 2, -- would unfortunately not be able to spend Christmas Eve with her family.

The Good American founder shared that her son had been fighting an illness over the weekend, before her daughter then caught it as well.

"Tatum was sick the entire weekend and now my TuTu is sick," Khloe wrote on her Instagram Stories. "For the first time in a long long time we will miss Christmas Eve 🥹."

"I feel so terrible for my sick littles," she added. "No fun but I pray we are fine for Santa tomorrow!!! ❤️🎄💚."

However, it appears Khloe and her kids -- whom she shares her two children with ex Tristan Thompson -- were feeling better as Kylie shared a video of Khloe making Christmas Day breakfast on her Instagram Stories!

Kendall Jenner

For the family Christmas Eve party, which appeared to feature her 818 tequila brand, Kendall Jenner looked gorgeous in a sleek, satin, white gown.

The 29-year-old shared photos of her stunning look on her Instagram Stories, posing shots revealing the front and the back of her high-neck, vintage-style gown, which featured an open back.

Kendall also posted a carousel of photos on her Instagram profile. The shots appeared to be from a black-and-white photoshoot, with the model striking a series of photos in a vintage photo booth. In one photo, she sipped a glass of wine, while she rocked a Santa hat in two others.

Check out her fun photoshoot -- and her stunning look -- in the photos below!

Instagram

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kylie Jenner shared a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, sharing a taste of the dazzling look she rocked at her family's Christmas Eve party.

In the shots, Kylie revealed her gorgeous, sequined white gown, which she paired with sparkly, diamond earrings.

Meanwhile, the mom of two also gave fans an inside look at her Christmas wrapping, revealing that she had custom wrapping paper made for her kids -- Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, -- with the paper featuring her children's faces!

Instagram

Instagram

Why the Family Didn't Have Their Annual Christmas Eve Bash

Earlier this month, Kim revealed the Kardashian-Jenner clan would not be throwing their annual Christmas Eve party this year during an interview with Vogue at the SKIMS flagship store opening in New York City earlier this month.

"We're doing a really lowkey Christmas Eve party this year," Kim, 44, shared. "Just because we have a lot of construction going on."

"We're doing a really family intimate one that I'm really excited about," she added.

While they may not be having an epic bash, Kim said the family will still be "dressing up to the nines, because that's what we do."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"We've had some legendary Christmas Eve parties, and they're just beginning," she shared. "Our kids love them and now all their friends want to come. It's such a fun tradition."

The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for their annual, star-studded Christmas Eve parties, with Kris starting the tradition way back in 1978, according to PEOPLE. While the family matriarch kicked off the annual bashes and began holding them at her Calabasas mansion decades ago, Kim and Kourtney have both hosted the holiday get-together as well.