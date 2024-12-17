Why The Kardashians Are Ditching Their Annual Christmas Eve Party

Instagram

Kim reveals the family will be doing a "really lowkey" and "intimate" Christmas Eve party this year, marking just the second time in 46 years the Kardashian-Jenner family will not be throwing their annual star-studded bash.

Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her family plans to celebrate Christmas this year.

During an interview with Vogue at the SKIMS flagship store opening in New York City last week, the reality star revealed that the Kardashian-Jenner clan will not be throwing their annual Christmas Eve party this year, and explained the reason why.

"We're doing a really lowkey Christmas Eve party this year," Kim, 44, shared. "Just because we have a lot of construction going on."

"We're doing a really family intimate one that I'm really excited about," she added.

While they may not be having an epic bash, Kim said the family will still be "dressing up to the nines, because that's what we do."

"We've had some legendary Christmas Eve parties, and they're just beginning," she shared. "Our kids love them and now all their friends want to come. It's such a fun tradition."

Kim and her family, including her mom, Kris Jenner, and her sisters Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie, are known for their annual, star-studded Christmas Eve parties, with Kris starting the tradition way back in 1978, according to PEOPLE. While the family matriarch kicked off the annual bashes and began holding them at her Calabasas mansion decades ago, Kim and Kourtney have both hosted the holiday get-together as well.

Since Kim said the annual Christmas Party won't be happening this year, it will seemingly mark just the second time in 46 years that the family's bash has been canceled. The first time the party did not take place was in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite there being no big celebration this year, the family -- including Khloe and Kylie -- have shared photos and videos of themselves getting into the Christmas spirit with their children.

Both Khloe, 40, and Kylie, 27, have revealed how they decorated their homes, with the latter sharing to social media the personalized Christmas trees for her kids: Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2.