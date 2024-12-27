Why Scheana Shay Was 'Hesitant' to Speak About James Kennedy's Domestic Violence Arrest

Getty

Shay's comments come just weeks after her former Vanderpump Rules co-star's arrest for misdemeanor domestic violence.

Scheana Shay is breaking her silence on James Kennedy's domestic violence arrest following an argument with an unnamed woman.

The Vanderpump Rules alum spoke about her former co-star during the Q&A portion of her Scheananigans podcast on Friday, after revealing that the majority questions she received were related to Kennedy being arrested earlier this month.

"I've seen the comments from all of you asking why I haven't spoke out about this. So first off, I wanna say I was respecting Ally's privacy as she requested, and I didn't want to add to any headlines because she's going through enough right now, Scheana began.

Kennedy's girlfriend, Ally Lewber, previously issued a statement after the incident, thanking people who checked in with her while adding, "I'm okay and taking the time I need right now. I deeply appreciate all the kindness and respect for my privacy at this time"

Shay admitted she was not planning on addressing the topic, but she realized "staying silent" may lead people to believe she "supports [Kennedy's] behavior," which she said she "absolutely" does not.

"I do think it's important to speak on this," she continued. "I just was hesitant because sometimes I feel like if I say something, I get s--t for it. If I don't say something, I get s--t for it. And it's lose-lose. But this is a serious subject, so I need to say something."

The "Good As Gold" singer also had a few statements prepared to read aloud about the "very sensitive" subject because she wanted to "get it right."

"I want to keep the line of communication and support open to Ally. I want her to know that she is supported," Shay explained, reiterating that her initial silence didn't mean she was supporting Kennedy. "I don't want to say something that then puts her in a position where it's like she has to choose between a friendship or a relationship, and I just don't want there to be one less mechanism of support for her, so that's just only gonna make things harder."

Shay also condemned the DJ's alleged actions and expressed how she believes he should "get help."

"I hope that James views this as a rock-bottom moment and is serious about committing to a healing plan versus just seeing this as something that's gonna ruin the world tour or residency," she said.

Shay said she wants Kennedy to be able to "live life with healthy relationships" and "deal with his trauma that doesn't involve projecting it onto others."

The former Bravolebrity also clarified that she has "spoken to Ally" and "check[s] in with her often," but did not share where her relationship with Kennedy stands following his arrest.

Details of James Kennedy's Arrest

It all went down December 12, when Kennedy was arrested at his L.A. home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that Burbank, CA Police were dispatched to a home in the area after receiving a call about an argument between him and am unnnamed woman. Per the outlet, a witness saw Kennedy and the woman arguing ... with the reality TV star allegedly grabbing her at one point, though TMZ reports that officers did not see any visible injuries on her.

Kennedy was booked for misdemeanor domestic violence and later was released on $20,000 bail. Formal charges are pending review by the Burbank City Attorney's office.

The DJ broke his silence just days after the incident, taking to his Instagram Stories to share a statement in which he said he was "committed" to making changes in his life.

"I am committed to making meaningful changes in my life. I am taking time to focus on my sobriety, personal growth, and being present for my loved ones," he wrote. "Navigating challenging moments is not easy, but I am determined to learn, grow and love forward with the incredible support system around me. - James."

A few days prior, Lewber issued a statement, which she also posted on her Stories.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support and for checking in on me," she wrote. "I'm okay and taking the time I need right now. I deeply appreciate all the kindness and respect for my privacy at this time."

Per TMZ, the two are still together.