Lala Kent Hasn't Spoken to James Kennedy After Arrest, Did Reach Out to Ally Lewber

"I checked in on her and she wrote me a text back," the Vanderpump Rules alum said of Lewber following Kennedy's arrest for misdemeanor domestic violence.

In a recent Amazon Live, the reality star revealed that she has not spoken to her former costar since he was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence, but shared that she "reached out" to Kennedy's girlfriend, Ally Lewber.

Kent, 34, responded to a fan who asked if she's "talked to James at all since the incident."

"I have not," she replied. "I have spoken with Ally. I checked in on her and she wrote me a text back. That's all I’m really going to share on that topic."

The mom of two later answered another question from a listener who asked for Kent's thoughts on Kennedy and Lewber, 28, with the fan seemingly inquiring about Kent's opinion on their relationship. The couple has been dating since 2022.

"I don't have many thoughts," Kent said.

"You know what’s wild about getting older is as you get older, you have your own life to worry about, that when something happens in someone else's relationship, you first and foremost want to make sure, like, 'Hey, how are you doing? Are you OK? I'm here if you need me,'" she continued. "But beyond that, like, I really don't really sit and think about anybody else's relationship or have many thoughts on someone else’s relationship because I'm too caught up in what’s going on in my own household."

Kent stressed that it doesn't mean she doesn't "care" about the couple, but again noted that "when you get older and you have families, you're kind of focused on, you know, what goes on under your roof."

"I reached out to Ally and I'm not going to share anything beyond that," she concluded.

On December 12, Kennedy was arrested at his L.A. home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that Burbank, CA Police were dispatched to a home in the area Tuesday night after receiving a call about an argument between him and a woman.

Per the outlet, a witness saw Kennedy and the woman arguing ... with the reality TV star allegedly grabbing her at one point, though TMZ reports that officers did not see any visible injuries on her.

Kennedy was booked for misdemeanor domestic violence and later was released on $20,000 bail. Formal charges are pending review by the Burbank City Attorney's office.

The DJ broke his silence on Tuesday, sharing a statement to his Instagram Stories.

"I am committed to making meaningful changes in my life. I am taking time to focus on my sobriety, personal growth, and being present for my loved ones," he wrote. "Navigating challenging moments is not easy, but I am determined to learn, grow and love forward with the incredible support system around me. - James."

A few days prior, Lewber issued a statement, which she also posted on her Stories.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support and for checking in on me," she wrote. "I'm okay and taking the time I need right now. I deeply appreciate all the kindness and respect for my privacy at this time."

Meanwhile, last month it was revealed that Vanderpump Rules had been renewed for Season 12, but will feature an all-new cast. In other words, all of the cast members are officially out.

During her Amazon Live, Kent shared that she believes her infamous fourth wall moment contributed to Bravo's decision to create a blank slate.

As fans can recall, the VPR cast became split up in the wake of Scandoval, aka Tom Sandoval cheating on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with Rachel Leviss. While Madix initially had the majority of the group's support, some allegiances ultimately changed in Season 11 after she refused to film with Sandoval.

Everything blew up during the Season 11 finale, with Kent breaking the fourth wall as she called out Madix for choosing not to interact with her ex.

"I do often wonder if I would've kept my mouth shut -- like, if a producer wouldn’t have stepped in and told me that I’m allowed to say the things that I said off-camera about filming -- if the show would’ve been able to go on," Kent said, per Us Weekly. "Or if I was just the final nail in the coffin. I guess we’ll never know."

She went on to say that she already began to accept that Vanderpump Rules -- or at least the show as we know it -- was over following following her breaking the fourth wall.

"I've spoken about this many times, so I apologize if I'm boring you. I felt like I started mourning Vanderpump Rules the moment I purged on that finale," Kent said. "So not only did I know it was coming to an end after that, but I feel like the moment we started filming season 11 it was going to be the last."