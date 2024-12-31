Christina Aguilera Puts Troll Comments on Blast, Shares Empowering Message of Acceptance

Instagram

Reflecting on her past year with a video montage of her wild style, family and more, Aguilera shares some of the many comments about her appearance -- while reminding her followers, "Everyone will judge you. No matter WHAT you do."

Nobody can hold her down!

Christina Aguilera took to Instagram on Tuesday to mark the end of the year with a video montage celebrating her 2024 -- alongside an empowering message of acceptance for her fans, amid ongoing commentary about her own appearance.

The montage featured a number of the 44-year-old pop diva's hottest looks from the past 12 months, as well as performance footage with Sabrina Carpenter, home videos with her family and a ton of screen shots of comments from her followers.

Many of the comments were positive -- with some exclaiming things like, "She got that mojo back and I'm here for it," accusing her of maintaining her appearance with both time travel and witchcraft, all while demanding new music.

Others, however, weren't as complimentary.

"Who is that?" asked one, while another said, "I didn't realize that was Christina she looks so different." That trend continued with comments like, "That's not Christina are you serious?", "Who is this again!? Because the caption said Christina Aguilera, but this girl ain't her," "Fake" and "I don't think that's her."

Another even wrote, "I wouldn't have recognized her, if I didn't hear her voice."

The video was set to lyrics from both Megan Thee Stallion's "Hiss" and the Little Mix song "Wasabi." Someone, seemingly Aguilera, can also be heard saying, "Women are always on some level shamed, labeled, judged, we're seen as labels to please other people. I want to feel good about myself."

"This year, doing something a little different," Aguilera captioned the video, before appearing to take on the good and bad comments head-on with a reminder to her 10 million followers.

"This is a reminder to everyone that you are your OWN STORYTELLER in your OWN LIFE. No one else can dictate who you are. No one deserves an explanation," she continued. "I am evolved enough to know that nothing comes easy and no one is perfect."

"Everyone will judge you. No matter WHAT you do. And/ or what you don’t do," she added. "Acceptance comes with accepting yourself first. And the difficult journey it takes sometimes to get there."

She went on to praise her followers for "taking the time to put one step in front of the next everyday in order to build the next version of themselves for the better" and allowing themselves "grace, patience and respect."

The video ends with Aguilera -- from her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show this year -- saying, "I had my messy moments, I had my great moments, but I'm just glad I lived."