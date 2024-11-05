Christina Aguilera Shares Powerful Message While Performing 'Fighter' at Kamala Harris Rally

Getty

"Let's raise our voices and vote for freedom!" the singer said before her electric performance in the battleground state of Nevada.

Christina Aguilera delivered a powerful message while performing her hit "Fighter" at a Kamala Harris rally the evening before Election Day.

On Monday night, the five-time Grammy winner took the stage at a Harris-Walz campaign event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, which is one of the seven battleground states in the election.

As the music for "Fighter" began, Xtina gave a short, yet moving speech, saying, "Tonight, I'm here in honor of the people who have fought to give us the privilege to be heard."

"Let's raise our voices and vote for freedom!" she added, before beginning to belt out the song.

Towards the end of the performance, the singer added the words, "We'll never look back."

Her words are similar messaging to Harris' campaign slogan: "We're not going back."

Christina also performed her hits "Beautiful" and "Feel This Moment," according to videos shared on social media.

Christina Aguilera performs “Beautiful” at a rally for VP Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in Las Vegas, Nevada pic.twitter.com/cdoFUii5tH — Xtina Charts (@Xtinachartsww) November 5, 2024 @Xtinachartsww

Xtina was just one of the celebrities who stepped out to support Harris on election eve at rallies across the country. She wasn't the only performer either, with Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, James Taylor, Ciara, Jon Bon Jovi, and more artists taking the stage at Harris rallies in swing states on Monday night.

In the very important swing state of Pennsylvania, Lady Gaga performed a rendition of "God Bless America" and her hit "Edge of Glory," while seated at a piano on the Rocky steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

"For more than half of this country’s life, women didn’t have a voice," the Grammy winner said in part. "Yet we raised children. We held our families together. We supported men as they made the decisions. But tomorrow, women will be a part of making this decision."

Many celebrities have publicly endorsed Harris for president, including Taylor Swift, George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, and Viola Davis. See all of the stars who are supporting the VP in the gallery, below!