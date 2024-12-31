Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Daughter Sunday Hilariously Recreates Kardashians Cucumber Moment

Getty/TikTok

Sunday and Kidman's niece Lucia Hawley teamed up to re-create the cringey moment from the famous family's Hulu reality series, giving fans a rare insight into Kidman's home life.

Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Urban and niece Lucia Hawley shared some rare insight into their home life with a hilarious new video.

The pair took to TikTok to recreate Kendall Jenner's hilarious cucumber cutting clip from The Kardashians.

In the video, Sunday is seen discussing the best way to cut a cucumber, cheekily mocking an incident from 2022 in which Kendall struggled to dice up the popular vegetable.

"Do you want the chef to make you a snack," Lucia asked Sunday in the clip, as they reeenacted the moment for their fans on TikTok.

"I'm going to make it myself. Just going to chop up a cucumber,'" Lucia's sister responded.

The TV presenter then warned her sister to "be careful, because I nicked myself cutting the other day," with Sunday admitting to that using a knife to chop the vegetable was making her "really scared."

Kidman and husband Keith Urban's 16-year-old daughter appeared in a few other clips alongside her cousin, as the group appear to be enjoying the holiday season in Sydney, Australia.

The rare look at Sunday's life comes after the budding model, who has largely been out of the spotlight till now, launched her modeling career in October, opening the Miu Miu Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Kidman admittedly said at first, she advised against her daughter's appearance in the show, but after Prada's head designer, Miuccia Prada, insisted Sunday be in the show, it was hard for the Big Little Lies alum to say no.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter Kidman said, "Miuccia [Prada] just loved her and was like, 'No, I want her.' And Miuccia is so powerful as a woman. So that was a good match."

Kidman added that she had known Miuccia since she was 23 years old, so she trusted her expertise.

This year also marked the first time Kidman and Urban's daughters, Sunday and Faith, 13, joined their parents alongside several of their cousins and Kidman's sister on the red carpet at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in April where the longtime actress was honored with the Life Achievement Award.

"My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet, tonight was their first night, so they're here, Sunday and Faith," Kidman said while accepting the award, which saw her gush both over her country crooner husband and her mom back in Australia.