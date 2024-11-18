Nicole Kidman Addresses Viral Tom Cruise Divorce Celebration Meme

Getty

The 2001 photo was taken around the time she finalized her divorce from Tom Cruise -- and was so popular, Jenna Dewan reposted the image when she reached a settlement with ex Channing Tatum.

We've all seen the photo.

Nicole Kidman, wearing a pair of mint green capris, appearing to celebrate with joy with her hands raised as she walks out of a lawyer's office, basking in the end of her marriage to Tom Cruise.

The image has become part of pop culture history, so much so that Jenna Dewan even re-posted it to her Instagram when she finalized her own divorce from Channing Tatum.

One problem: According to Kidman, that's not what happened.

In a new interview with GQ UK, the 57-year-old actress addressed all the memes she's given fans over the year. Of course, the photo described above was brought up.

"Yes," she said when asked if she knew the picture in question. "That was not me; that was from a film, that wasn't real life. I know that image! That's not true."

She did not clarify what film she was working on and, so far, nobody has found it.

On her own, Kidman then brought up her awkward "seal hand" clap from the 89th Academy Awards in 2017, which instantly went viral on social media. Like she has said in the past, she explained that her hands looked so strange because she was wearing a "massive heavy borrowed ring on and it was really painful."

"I was scared of wrecking the jewelry ... there's always something behind the actual images that go out there, right?" added Kidman, who also denied another photo of her with her mouth open in shock at the 2022 Oscars was in reaction to the Will Smith-Chris Rock slap.

There is one meme she's particularly proud of, however, telling the magazine she's thrilled about the reception to her iconic AMC commercial -- which still elicits both laughter and applause from audiences years later.

"Yeah, yeah ... 'Heartbreak feels good in a place like this.' But I'll do anything for cinema," she told the publication, "so you can meme me as much as you want."