Jennifer Coolidge Hilariously Calls Out How Hollywood Favors Men, Recalls Billy Bob Thornton Set Story

Jennifer Coolidge is calling out sexism in Hollywood in the most Jennifer Coolidge way possible

While presenting the Golden Globe for Best Male actor in a Musical/Comedy Television Series, the 63-year-old actress jokingly noted how hard it is for these men to carry an "entire television series."

"Tonight, I have the incredible honor of recognizing the men who had the daunting task of carrying the weight of an entire series on their shoulders," Coolidge began.

"And believe me, it’s not easy. I mean, I do know how hard it is for you guys to have to pretend to be nice to everybody," the White Lotus alum quipped.

She then recalled moments throughout her career where men were treated differently from her on set.

"I was on a job once, and the lead male actor was the only one that got green juice," she shared.

"Billy Bob Thornton was allowed to bring his pet coyote and I wasn't even allowed to bring my overweight triplets," she joked as the audience broke into laughter.

Coolidge's fans clearly loved the sarcasm, taking to X to share their reactions to the short speech.

"I was on a set once and the lead

petition to abolish all future award shows and just have Jennifer Coolidge riff on stage for 3 hours instead#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/NNL8TL8aNb — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 6, 2025

Jennifer Coolidge is a national treasure #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/UnlWSlS0L8 — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) January 6, 2025

Coolidge presented the award to Jeremy Allen White for his role as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto on The Bear.

However, White was unable to attend the ceremony, so Coolidge accepted the award on his behalf. This is the third Golden Globe White has won for his performance on The Bear, plus two Primetime Emmy Awards.