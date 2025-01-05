Zoe Saldana Wins First-Ever Golden Globe For Performance in Emilia Perez

Getty

Zoe Saldaña is a Golden Globe winner.

The longtime actress took home her first-ever Golden Globe at Sunday's 82nd Golden Globe Awards after earning her first nomination in the Best Supporting Female Actor – Motion Picture category for her work in Jacques Audiard's Emilia Perez.

Breaking down in tears, Saldaña thanked the cast and crew of the film as well as her fellow nominees, including her co-star, Selena Gomez.

"I know I don't have much time, and I have dyslexia and I tend to forget when I'm really anxious, and I'm filled with adrenaline. My heart is full of gratitude. Thank you so much to the Golden Globes for celebrating our film and honoring the women of Emilia Perez. Thank you so much. Oh my God," Saldaña gushed. "This is the first time for me, and I'm just so blessed that I'm sharing this moment with Selena, and Carla and Jacques, and all of my fellow nominees. I'm in awe of you. Your strength. Your complexity. Your undeniable talent."

While she acknowledged that it's a competition, Saldaña said all she's seen amongst those nominated against each other in the category is the way they've all shown up for each other in the run-up to awards season.

"It's just so beautiful. Selena, Ariana, Margaret, Felicity, Isabella -- I had lunch one time in your house and I thought I had made it already but... you're magic. You're all magic. And I experienced that kind of magic on the set of Emilia Perez, and it's thanks to you," she continued.

Turning her attention to the film's director, Audiard, Saldaña thanked the French filmmaker for the "complex characters" he's created over his career, and particularly in Emilia Perez.

"You created rich and complex characters. And you're so French and chic and confident and kind. I love it," Saldaña quipped. "Emilia Perez cast and crew. Thank you so much."

"... This is Adriana, Edgar and Selena, I'm sharing this with you and Karla [Sofía Gascon]," she added, speaking directly to the film's star herself. "No one other than you you could have played Emilia Perez. No one."

"Eres unica. Reina," Saldaña went on to say before giving a quick shoutout to to her mom who was in the audience Sunday night, along with her husband and two young sons. "I love you. I love you. You guys are everything."