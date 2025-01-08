Lisa Kudrow Finds 20-Year-Old Note From Matthew Perry Inside Friends Set Item He Gifted Her

Getty

"Timing is everything," Kudrow said of discovering the note after Perry's untimely passing.

Matthew Perry is still there for his friend, Lisa Kudrow, more than a year after his tragic death.

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the Friends alum revealed that after his passing, she found a special note Perry had left behind for her.

"Matthew gave that to me at the end of our last episode," Kudrow shared, referring to a cookie jar prop that Perry, who died in October 2023 from the acute effects of Ketamine, had taken from the set.

"I had recently found the note that he had in it for me," she said. "I hadn't opened it up or looked inside of it. But yeah, he did. He had a note in there and I forgot about it."

While she didn't disclose the contents of the note, Kudrow sentimentally added, "Timing is everything."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The No Good Deed actress -- who also starred alongside David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc on the beloved NBC sitcom -- previously explained the meaning behind the sentimental gift, which is in the shape of a clock and reads "Cookie Time," during a 2020 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"We were shooting a scene years before we finished," Kudrow recalled. "My line was, 'Ohhh, I'm late. I better get going,' and it was too late when I realized I don't have a watch. As the words were coming out I went, 'Oh good there's a clock,' and I gestured to that and said, 'Oh look at the time. I better get going.'"

After the scene, she said Perry approached her and asked, "Did you point to the cookie jar and say, 'Look at the time?'" The revelation had the two "laughing hysterically and crying."

While Kudrow is still very much mourning Perry's death, last month, while appearing on the latest episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the actress shared what "comforted" her about his passing.

"This will sound odd. I'm more comforted that he was happy the day he died," Kudrow said. "He got to die happy. And to me, that was a gift."

Shepard -- who has been open about his past struggles with addiction -- shared that he knew Perry "through sobriety." The late actor battled with drug and alcohol addiction.

"What addicts put everyone [who] love us through is rough," Shepard said. "I would be grateful to get to go back and see it before it had taken its toll."

The podcast host noted that he feels "sad" and has a "lot of compassion" for what Kudrow is going through, and also seemingly went through as someone who loved a person with addiction, to which Kudrow noted that it's "complicated."