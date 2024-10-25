Matthew Perry's Mom Believes He Had a 'Premonition' Before His Death

Getty/USA Today

"He said, 'I'm not frightened anymore.' And it worried me,'" Suzanne Morrison recalled of the Friends star, who died on October 28, 2023 at 54 after he was found unresponsive in the hot tub at his Los Angeles home.

Nearly a year after Matthew Perry passed away, the Friends star's family is opening up about his devastating passing.

In an interview with Today's Savannah Guthrie, which aired on Friday, Perry's mother, Suzanne Morrison recalled the final conversations she had with her son, sharing that she believes the actor had a "premonition" before his death.

"He went through a period, interestingly enough, just before he died when he was showing me one of his new houses," Morrison said. "He came up to me, and he said, 'I love you so much, and I'm so happy to be with you now. And I'm so...' It was almost as though it was a premonition or something."

"I didn't think about it at the time, but I thought, 'How long has it been since we've had a conversation like that?'" she continued. "It's been years."

Morrison added that she believes "there was an inevitability to what was going to happen next" to Perry, saying that he "felt it very strongly."

"But he said, 'I'm not frightened anymore.' And it worried me,'" she said.

Morrison is married to Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison, 77, Perry's stepfather. Perry was the only child of Morrison and her ex-husband John Bennett Perry, 83.

The full interview with Perry's family drops on Monday.

In an exclusive interview with TODAY’s @SavannahGuthrie, Matthew Perry’s mom Suzanne Morrison recounted the tender moments she had with her son before his death.



Watch the full conversation on Monday, October 28 on TODAY. pic.twitter.com/Ce8uPggN9f — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 25, 2024 @TODAYshow

Perry died at the age 54 in October 2023, after he was found unresponsive in the hot tub at his Los Angeles home. In December 2023, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office revealed Perry died from "the acute effects of ketamine."

While Perry's passing was ruled accidental in January, the investigation was reopened and five people have been federally charged in connection with his death.

Of the five charged, three of them -- Dr. Mark Chavez, assistant Kenneth Iwamasa and a man named Eric Fleming -- pleaded guilty to drug charges.

Per the Department of Justice, Fleming admitted to obtaining and distributing the ketamine that killed Perry. Iwamasa reportedly pleaded guilty to repeatedly injecting Perry with ketamine without medical training, including multiple injections on the day the actor died. Chavez, meanwhile, allegedly admitted to selling ketamine to Dr. Salvador Plasencia -- another doctor involved in the matter.

Jasveen Sangha, known as "The Ketamine Queen," was also arrested for her role in Perry's death. Plasencia and Sangha have pleaded not guilty to their charges, however, which include conspiracy to distribute ketamine and distribution of ketamine.

Per the DOJ, "Sangha's distribution of ketamine on October 24, 2023, caused Perry's death," while Plasencia has been charged with seven counts of distribution of ketamine and two counts of altering and falsifying documents or records related to the federal investigation.

In text messages to Chavez, per the DOJ release, Plasencia even discussed how much to charge Perry for the ketamine -- writing, "I wonder how much this moron will pay."

"These defendants took advantage of Mr. Perry's addiction issues to enrich themselves," U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said in a press conference. "They knew what they were doing was risking great danger to Mr. Perry, but they did it anyway."