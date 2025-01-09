Heidi Montag Breaks Down About 'Missing' Her Home After It's Destroyed in Los Angeles Wildfires

TikTok

"I want to see all my stuff and sit on my couch. Really wanna go home. I'm so homesick," the reality star said as she became emotional over losing her and her husband Spencer Pratt's Pacific Palisades home.

Heidi Montag is mourning the loss of her and Spencer Pratt's Pacific Palisades home, which was burned down as multiple devastating wildfires continue to rage in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, the reality star posted a video on TikTok, in which she became emotional while sharing her sadness over losing her home.

"It really just comes in waves but I just really want to go home," Montag, 38, said as she broke down in tears while carrying her and Pratt's son Ryker, 2.

"I want to see all my stuff and sit on my couch. Really wanna go home. I'm so homesick," she said while continuing to cry.

"Missing home," Montag captioned the video.

The Hills alum went on to post another TikTok, in which she opened up about having to pack up her home to evacuate.

"The craziest thing when packing for a fire is that you're brain just freaks out," she explained. "You're like, 'What do I need? What do I not need?' It's so overwhelming."

Montag -- who also shares 7-year-old Gunner with Pratt -- said she only packed "two pairs of jeans" and "two shirts," adding that she "got so much more clothes for the kids."

Ultimately, she stressed that "the main thing is that we're safe and got out."

"A part of you just wants to leave stuff and thinking like, 'I'm coming back. You know, 'of course I'm coming back,'" Montag said, beginning to get choked up.

"Just praying for everybody else who’s going through this and all my friends and loved ones,” she continued. "Just thank God we have our health and our children and I know that, just trying to focus on the gratitude."

Montag added that "it just kinda comes in waves." She then concluded, "God uses everything for good. I don't know how or why or anything but I do know God uses everything for good. ... Maybe we'll never know."

Pratt, meanwhile, previously shared a heartbreaking video of his "nightmare came true" that featured clips of the devastating blaze destroying their home and the areas nearby.

"Oh wow, it's back there," he said in the TikTok video. "... Let's go!"

TMZ reported that Montag and Pratt lost their home on Tuesday. They were able to safely evacuate, but are devastated by their loss.

Montag shared a video on TikTok on Wednesday in which she broke down in tears over the loss.

"So sad our house is gone," she said, before her son Ryker, who was sitting next to her, appeared to reach up and wipe his mom's tears in a sweet, yet heartbreaking moment.

Meanwhile, Pratt's sister, Stephanie, also shared the tragic news that their parents' home had also burned down.

"Just heard my parents house has also burned down," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "No info on the status of mine yet. The whole town is flat. It's burning 2 football fields every 6 seconds. 0 % contained."

As of Thursday morning, per CNN, the five wildfires fires -- the Palisades fire, the Eaton fire, Hurst fire, the Lidia fire, and the Sunset fire -- have led to the evacuation of over 100,000 residents, as hundreds of thousands are without power. It's been reported that at least five people have been killed, and nearly 2,000 structures have been destroyed.

Stars including Paris Hilton, Ricki Lake, Cameron Mathison, Billy Crystal, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, Anna Farris, and more have lost their homes, while others have taken to social media to reveal they've evacuated their neighborhoods.