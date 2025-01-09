Paulina Porizkova Reveals 15-Pound Weight Gain: 'My Body Is At The Height of Its Sexiness'

Getty

"I don't exactly mind this new, fuller body. Compared to a year ago when I was 15 lbs less but in constant pain," she shared, opening up about why she's put on weight.

Paulina Porizkova is embracing her ever-changing body.

The 59-year-old supermodel took to Instagram Wednesday to share that she had recently gained some weight.

And while it initially was cause for concern given her line of work, as she noted, Porizkova has started to appreciate the way her body has changed.

"I gained about 15 lb after my bilateral hip replacement in early 2024," she wrote alongside a few photos of herself in swimsuits during recent travels to Jamaica and Icelend with boyfriend Jeff Greenstein. "The funny thing is, I was so happy with my life ; the end of chronic pain, building a life with my love, traveling with friends and working on new writing projects - that I had no idea I had gained all this weight."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Porizkova went on to reveal that in September 2024, she went to Paris for her first modeling job of the year, only to find that she had actually gained weight following the surgery.

"One day back at my old job, and I was excruciatingly aware of every extra pound. I didn't fit the clothes," she wrote. "Which of course WAS and IS my job. To fit the clothes!"

While she tried to put on a brave face, Porizkova admitted she felt "awful" about herself by the end.

Because of her line of work as a model, she said she wanted to try to take the weight back off so she could "fit into the clothing," but then she "hit the post menopausal bump."

"Two months later, I'm exactly the same weight," she wrote. "My butt feels firmer, but otherwise- most of my clothing is too small, a good indication I haven't shrunk."

After some reflection and some work in the gym, Porizkova came to the conclusion that she actually likes her "fuller body" and has come to embrace it.

"I don't exactly mind this new, fuller body. Compared to a year ago when I was 15 lbs less but in constant pain, my new softness feels soothing. And thanks to my love @sjeffgreenstein my body also feels at the height of its sexiness, desirability and ok, I’ll say it - prowess," she continued, before ending her post with some levity, jokingly writing that now, her "only problems" are that she has "no jobs and nothing to wear."

Porizkova opened up about the hip problems that led her to get surgery back in 2022 after competing on CBS's celebrity-fueled "Beyond the Edge" reality television series, which had contestants endure life in the jungles and competing in grueling mental and physical challenges.

Sharing a stunning bikini selfie to her Instagram, at the time, Porizkova showed off her stunning figure and the impact the experience had on her, specifically when it came to her hips and her mobility.

"This is what I’ve been up to in the last week, taking a break and trying to figure out how to fix my hips after my jungle adventure," she wrote at the time.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Porizkova went on to say that she hasn't "been able to walk properly for months," and while she didn't offer any more specifics as to what was going on with her health at the time, she did say she was aiming to figure it out.