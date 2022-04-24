Paulina Porizkova Still Recovering from Beyond the Edge Reality Show, Trying to 'Fix' Her Hips

CBS

"I haven’t been able to walk properly for months," the supermodel captions a stunning bikini selfie as she practices "self care."

Fans have been seeing a different side of supermodel Paulina Porizkova on CBS's celebrity-fueled "Beyond the Edge" reality television series -- but it apparently came at a price.

The show purports to not be like the network's own "Survivor," but it does feature people having to endure life in the jungles and competing in grueling mental and physical challenges. And it's apparently even tougher than it looks.

For two decades, "Survivor" castaways have shared stories about how their time on the show affected their health and bodies after they returned to the regular world. Now, Porizkova is hinting at how difficult her "Edge" experience was on her body.

Sharing a stunning bikini selfie to her Instagram, the 57 year old proved that she's still in incredible physical shape. But that didn't stop her from taking a beating in the jungle, nor prevent her from enduring lasting effects from the experience.

With a smile and looking confident and relaxed, Porizkova captioned her image, "This is what I’ve been up to in the last week, taking a break and trying to figure out how to fix my hips after my jungle adventure."

She went on to say that she hasn't "been able to walk properly for months." While she didn't offer any more specifics as to what might be going on with her health, Porizkova did offer that she thinks she's "back on track" after a week of trying to figure out what was going on.

Expressing gratitude for the experience, she added, "It will take some physical work on my part to regain flexibility, but now I know what to do."

"We all only have one body, an amazing a magical creation," she concluded her message. "We need to treat it well so it can keep carrying our inimitable souls. 😁"