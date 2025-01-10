Pamela Anderson Details Recent Issues With Ex Tommy Lee: 'We Used to Talk a Lot More'

Getty

Pamela Anderson is sharing an update on her relationship with ex-husband, Tommy Lee.

While appearing on SiriusXM's Radio Andy with Andy Cohen Thursday, Anderson revealed that she and the Mötley Crüe drummer have not been keeping in touch as of late.

"I mean we used to talk a lot more, not recently unfortunately," Anderson, who shares sons Brandon, 28, and Dylan, 27, with the rock star, said.

The Baywatch alum is hopeful, however, that things will turn around soon for her and Lee, as Dylan is getting married soon.

"I wish we did have a better rapport right now," Anderson said of Lee, whom she divorced in 1998. "My youngest son is engaged and we're going to have grandkids together."

And while things may not be great now, Anderson said that she knows her relationship with Lee will "be okay eventually."

"It's just kind of a moment right now," she added, concluding her comments on her and Lee.

Anderson previously addressed her divorce from Lee in her 2023 memoir, Love, Pamela, writing that the end of their three-year marriage was "the hardest, lowest, most difficult point of my life."

Lee, meanwhile, has yet to comment on the current status of his and Anderson's relationship.

The Last Showgirl did find love after Lee, marrying four times in total, but has admitted that her romance with the musician was the "only time I was ever truly in love."

Following their divorce, Anderson went on to marry fellow musician Kid Rock in 2006. However, they called it quits one year later.

Anderson later wed poker player Rick Salomon in 2007. The two then split in 2008 only to tie the knot again in 2014 before finally ending their marriage for good in 2015.

She even had a 12-day marriage with movie producer Jon Peters in January 2020, which Anderson said happened because her heart was "too open" at the time.