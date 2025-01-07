Brenda Song Gives Rare Insight Into Her Life With Macaulay Culkin & Their Kids

Getty

Plus, the actress revealed why her and Culkin continue to keep their children out of the spotlight.

Brenda Song insists she and Macaulay Culkin live a "basic" life.

"We do our lights, we do our Elves on a Shelf, our Advent calendars," Song told Bustle of celebrating the holidays with their two sons Dakota, 3, and Carson, 2 -- before revealing that Culkin "had never been to a Costco before we stared dating."

Now, they make Costco trips together -- while she's "wearing Crocs."

Song also said she and Culkin -- who she affectionately calls "Mack" throughout the interview ahead of her new film The Last Showgirl, which also stars Pamela Anderson -- are the ones who "always host Christmas" for their families.

"That's our favorite time. He cooks, I bake. The house is open," the 36-year-old said.

The pair are known to keep a relatively privately life, only making their first family public appearance in 2023 when Culkin received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"That was such a special moment. We couldn't have them miss that," Song recalled.

However, it reminded Song of why they decided to keep their sons out of the public.

"Dak was so scared of all the cameras. That's one of the reasons why we sort of keep them away [from the spotlight]. They did not understand what was happening," she explained, before sharing a moment where she knew they had been doing the right thing by keeping their kids out of the spotlight.

"My son was like, 'Why is that man taking pictures of you, mama?'" Song recalled of a soccer practice.

"You could take pictures of me all day. I don't care. But when it's your kids, it's different," she added. "They didn't ask for this life."