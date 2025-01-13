Man Facing Multiple Attempted Murder Charges After Shooting at Family Sledding Near His Property: Sheriff

Getty/Hamilton County Sheriff's Office

Benjamin Cook was arrested on January 10 after the shooting allegedly left bullets in the snow just a few feet from a one-year-old boy sledding with his three siblings and parents in Tennessee on what the man claimed was his property ... but was not.

A man with a lengthy arrest record across five different decades is in trouble with the law again after he allegedly shot at a family of six out enjoying the snowfall in Harrison, Tennessee.

Benjamin Cook, 56, is looking at six counts of attempted first-degree murder for firing at the family, with investigators reporting they found bullets in the snow just feet away from where the family's one-year-old was.

Per the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, the man claimed to both the family and detectives that they were trespassing on his property. An investigation revealed they were not.

The parents told the sheriff that it was around 11:30 a.m. while they took their four children sledding down a hill in their neighborhood when they heard multiple gunshots. The mother told police she could see "snow fly up" from the ground near her one-year-old.

The parents reported to deputies that they shouted at the man to stop shooting, but that he told them they were on his property. They argued they were not, but nevertheless packed up and left. Once home, they called the police.

Responding deputies spoke with Cook at his home, while a neighbor provided photos that showed him wearing the same clothing and walking through the woods with a rifle. WRCB notes that due to prior convictions, it is illegal for Cook to own a firearm.

After obtaining a search warrant, per the outlet, deputies found several additional rifles in Cook's home. They also confirmed that the family had not been on his property. He was initially arrested on six aggravated assault charges.

On Monday morning, however, the sheriff announced additional charges -- including six count of attempted first-degree murder.

Cook is also facing four counts of aggravated child abuse, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As part of their investigation into Cook's legal background, WRCB reports he has "a lengthy and consistent record" dating back to the late 1980s and continuing through 2025. Prior charges have included assault, harassment, vandalism, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This also isn't the first time this situation has occurred, according to the arrest affidavit seen by CBS affiliate KFDM. That reports states that "Cook has a history of firing guns in the area and also telling people this hill is his private property."