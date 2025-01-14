How Drew Barrymore Got Revenge on Ex Who Cheated on Her -- with Woman He Cheated With!

Getty

Revenge is a dish best served by Drew Barrymore.

On Monday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 49-year-old actress sat down with SZA -- where she recalled the unique way she chose to get revenge on an unnamed ex-boyfriend after learning he was cheating on her.

"I found out my ex-boyfriend was cheating on me. This was decades ago," Barrymore explained. "I took all of his stuff in my house and I put it all in his car and then I rolled his car down his driveway and left it there and just walked away."

She continued, "Then I made the girl he was cheating on me with meet me for drinks with him sitting there. I was like, 'You're gonna sit here and you're gonna listen to the two of us talk! So shut up and listen!' And then I drove him home and I looked at him and I go, 'Now get out.'"

While Barrymore did reveal the name of her cheating ex, she did share that they've since remedied their relationship and that he's gone on to become a "dear friend" over the years.

"We were young and stupid!" she said in his defense. "I did dumb things too!"

SZA was all for it, with the revenge-seeking moment not too unlike the actions her character takes in her first-ever film, One of Them Days.

"That wasn't stupid. That was fire. I'm inspired. I'm deeply inspired," SZA said. "I want to go to coffee and get out of the car."

Barrymore then swore that she'd teach the singer -- who, of course, has a song titled "Drew Barrymore" -- "all my old tricks," because she's gone on to have meaningful platonic relationships with all of her exes.

"Later, I'm like, 'Listen, you know what, we were just kids. I made mistakes too. And we're human beings. And there was so much I loved about you. And can we be in each other’s lives?'" she recalled asking her ex.

While SZA appreciated Barrymore's sentiment, she wasn't totally onboard with buddying up to her exes.

"Maybe in the future? Maybe after some time?" Barrymore asked the Grammy winner. "Time heals."

"No it don't," she quipped. "Time passes, baby. Time passes!"

"We need more of each other in our lives," Barrymore added with a chuckle.

Elsewhere in the episode, SZA explained the intention behind her 2017 track, "Drew Barrymore," which saw the actress-turned-talk show host star in song's music video.

"It was inspired by you. It wasn’t just titled after you," SZA told Barrymore. "The energy that you carry, even my outfit, is inspired by the way you've made me feel my entire life, like the carefree [energy]."

She continued, "You don't understand. I wrote you this letter that I never sent you. When you're a younger black woman, there's not a lot of examples all the time, and one of the few lovely white women that I looked up to so much on television was you because you were so yourself."

SZA shared how much she admired the actress for embracing what others might perceive as flaws.

"You were quirky. Your smile wasn't perfect. I have a slight speech impediment, and people laugh all the time," SZA said. "They're like, 'What is SZA saying?' And it's like a running joke."

"I love the way you talk and like, just all the you-ness of you, your laugh, even in the movies and in real life. It just reminds me of all the things about myself that make me nervous, but on you, it shines so brightly," the singer added before they hugged. "You gave me permission to be myself… And be like, this is so cool…. All your old photo shoots, I look them up… I love you."