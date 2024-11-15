SZA Admits It 'Wasn't Super Necessary' for Her to Get BBL: 'It Was Just So Stupid'

British Vogue / Nadine Ijewere

SZA may be regretting getting a "stupid" BBL.

While sitting down for the December cover issue of British Vogue, the songstress admitted to making a mistake when deciding to get a Brazilian butt lift. "I'm so mad I did that s--t," the "Snooze" singer told the publication.

Her decision to get a BBL came after she found she was struggling to see results at the gym in 2022.

"I gained all this weight from being immobile while recovering and trying to preserve the fat. It was just so stupid. But who gives a f--k? You got a BBL, you realize you didn't need the s--t. It doesn't matter," the 35-year-old said.

"I'll do a whole bunch more s--t just like it if I want to before I'm f--king dead because this body is temporary. It just wasn't super necessary -- I have other s--t that I need to work on about myself… I need to get my f--king mental health together," she continued.

Despite revealing that she believed her BBL was "unnecessary," she still likes how it turned out and loves "shaking it."

"But I love my butt. Don't get me wrong. My booty look nice. And I'm grateful that it looks pretty much ... I don't know, sometimes natural, but I don't even care. It's something that I wanted," she added.

The Cleveland Clinic defines the increasingly popular Hollywood practice as a cosmetic surgery procedure that enhances the appearance of the buttocks. It increases the size and shape of your butt while removing fat from other areas of your body.

This comes after SZA revealed on the SHE MD podcast in March her decision to get her breast implants removed, due to being at high risk for breast cancer.

SZA & Fame

The singer has been working since the early 2010's, first gaining recognition through her self-released EPs. However, she sometimes battles with the idea of being famous, finding it can be a "beating."

"Every day I grapple with, 'Am I done with music?' Maybe I'm just not meant to be famous -- I'm crashing and burning and behaving erratically. It's not for me because I have so much anxiety. But why would God put me in this position if I wasn’t supposed to be doing this? So I just keep trying to rise to the occasion," she said elsewhere in the Vogue profile.

She said she also turns to her fans in times of need -- telling the mag she has personal chats between a lot of her original fans, called "A-Teams," who keep her grounded, off of the internet and away from negativity. SZA thanks them by bringing them backstage after her shows.

She also has a chat with "day-one fan pages, [who] then became my friends. They keep me abreast of everything. I'll be like, 'Guys, should I delete this?' They’ll be like, 'No, you're fine, but you should probably drop another version of that song because people want to hear that.' They let me know so I don't have to go look on the internet.'"