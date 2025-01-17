Man Finds Sister's Dismembered Body, Believes She Was Eaten by Her 'Hungry' Dogs

NBC2

TW: Some readers might find the details of this story to be disturbing.

A man is opening up about the tragic moment he discovered his sister's dismembered body at her home in Florida.

Alejandro Llanes has recalled the "horrible" and gruesome scene he entered when he went to check on his 58-year-old sister, Areles Llanes, at her Cape Coral property.

Her family had not heard from her since December, according to ABC-affiliated station WZVN.

"I can't describe what I felt, it was really horrible," he told NBC2 News.

"When I walk in and I saw that, my first impression, it was a pig, like an animal," Alejandro said of finding his sister in her backyard, according to the station. "No legs, no arms. It was like a big bag of skin. It was like, 'God, I can't believe what I’m looking at and seeing.'"

"Dog feces and filth" covered the floors he said.

Alejandro believed his sister's dogs may have started "eating her" after she possibly died from "not living a healthy life."

"What happened is she was not living a healthy life. Drinking a lot of wine, not eating properly," Alejandro said his sister on Monday.

"She probably collapsed in the backyard, and after, like, a week, those dogs -- they were hungry," he speculated. "They're animals. They need to survive, so they just started eating her."

Alejandro shared that Areles began isolating herself from the family, which he feared led to her horrific death.

"We used to call her. Every family gathering, I'd say, 'Come spend time with us -- Christmas, New Year’s Eve.' But she never wanted to. She isolated herself," Alejandro said, per WBBH.

"She confessed to me that she could not stop drinking, and I told her, well, but at least let me help you, you know? And she always refused," he claimed.

"We cleaned out the whole house because it was unbelievable the way she used to leave [it], and you have three big dogs inside the house and she never took care of anything," Alejandro said, according to WZVN.

Cape Coral Police said the incident is non-suspicious.