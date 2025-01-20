Spencer Pratt Has 'Beef' With Alex Cooper After She Failed to Promote Heidi Montag's Music

Getty

"I asked [Alex] to post the song, and I texted her husband [Matt Kaplan] and I was like, 'Hey, it would really help,'" Pratt shared before revealing why he now has "beef" with the Call Her Daddy host.

Spencer Pratt has a bone to pick with Call Her Daddy host, Alex Cooper, after he claims she failed to promote Heidi Montag's song amid the L.A. wildfires.

During a TikTok Live interview with Bethenny Frankel Saturday, The Hills alum said he asked Cooper to "post" a song from Montag's 2010 album, Superficial, in an effort to aid the couple amid the fires which destroyed their home in the Pacific Palisades -- along with the homes of many other celebrities and non-celebrities alike.

Pratt continued, "Respectfully, if I keep my platform, if I keep being an A-list, rich celebrity, she's so f--ked, because I have beef with her now. Like she's going to be targeted."

"Wow," Frankel replied, who then asked Pratt how "big" his "hit list" currently is, referring to the people in Pratt's life who have upset him.

"Right now, it's only Alex Cooper," Pratt maintained.

The alleged request comes after Montag's album topped the music charts following the loss of their home, with fans of the couple, celebs and friends all sharing and posting about Montag's music in an effort to help the pair recoup some of their financial losses after their home burned down in the January 7 fire.

Pratt, who has been married to Montag for more than 16 years, and shares sons, Gunner, 7, and Ryker, 1, with the fellow Hills alum told Frankel that Cooper's purported diss of Montag has pushed him to align with Cooper's former Call Her Daddy cohost Sofia Franklyn, who now hosts the Sofia With an F podcast.

"Now I ride with Sofia With an F, that's my team now," Pratt told Frankel, noting that Franklyn was amongst those to post Montag's song. "Sofia With an F posted the song, did a dance."

Cooper has yet to respond to Pratt's comments, but she did re-share her 2022 interview with the reality star on YouTube, with little to no explanation for the re-post, leading to many fans flogging Cooper in the comments for sharing the clip but not any of Montag's songs.