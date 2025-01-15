Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Reflect On 'Life Changing' Public Support After Losing Home in Fire

Getty/ABC

During an appearance on GMA, the couple broke down in tears while recalling the moment they had to evacuate their Pacific Palisades home, with Pratt describing the experience as "out-of-body insane."

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are opening up about the love and support they've received after their home was destroyed in the Palisades wildfire.

In an interview with ABC News, which aired on Wednesday's episode of Good Morning America, The Hills alums -- aka "Speidi" -- reflected on how fans have rallied behind them following the tragic loss of their home.

In addition to documenting his family's loss, Pratt has gone viral on social media for urging people to stream Montag's 2010 debut album, Superficial, a plea which appeared to have worked even better than he could have imagined.

After his post, the album quickly reached number one on the US iTunes charts over the weekend and has also reentered Apple Music's pop albums chart in 17 countries, per AP.

Montag, 38, described the support as "life-changing."

"The fan support has been such a light in such a darkness for us, and it's life-changing," said Montag, appearing to get choked up.

"I think the support system is new, so no, we haven't had this support system since today," she added. "[People will say] 'Hey, it's Speidi,' [as] we're leaving restaurants, when they see us. It's unbelievable and [we] really appreciate every single person posting it. I mean, anywhere is really our biggest chance to change our lives and to be able to provide for our kids."

On Tuesday, the couple -- who share sons Gunner, 7, and Ryker, 2, -- lost their home after it was burned down in the Palisades fire.

During their interview with GMA, Montag and Pratt emotionally recalled the moment they had to evacuate.

"Spencer was like, 'Grab anything you want to keep,' and I was like, 'How do you choose?'" Montag said, breaking down in tears. "My brain actually stopped working because I was so overwhelmed with so many things you can't replace, so I grabbed my kids' teddy bears."

"The worst was our kids' room that is so magical," Pratt added, also getting emotional. "We do story time every night and it's, like, such a routine. So much love is in there. Our son's bed started just like burning in the shape of a heart, like the fire just started as a heart. This is, like, out-of-body insane."

In tears, Montag mourned their loss, saying of their home, "It's a place that you love, that you live, that's a refuge from the world, and to have that be gone, it's a really difficult concept to continue to, daily, deal with."

Meanwhile, the pair also shared the sad news that they had been dropped by their insurance policy, saying that both their home and possessions were not insured.

"We were 'house poor,' as they call it, like, we have a house and everything else is a hustle, is a grind," Montag said. "So, yeah, we're definitely counting every dollar that we make. It's like we're working really hard to take one trip a year."

"I feel like a ghost," Pratt added. "I don't have a single photo now from before an iPhone existed. I don't have any of the dumb little things that are on your shelves. They're all gone, not a single [thing] ... nothing."

The L.A. wildfires have claimed the lives of 25 people, a number California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other officials expect to rise.

As of Wednesday morning, the Palisades Fire was at 19% containment with 23,713 acres burned, according to Cal Fire. The Eaton Fire was nearly 50% contained. It has burned more than 14,000 acres.

The wildfires led to the evacuation of over 100,000 residents, and left hundreds of thousands without power. As of Tuesday, nearly 12,000 structures have been destroyed.