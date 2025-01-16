Leighton Meester's Music Surges After She and Adam Brody Lose Home in L.A. Fires

Getty

Meester's music got the Heidi Montag treatment after Flavor Flav and others began posting about and streaming her songs in an effort to help her and Brody rebuild following the devastating L.A. fires.

Leave it to the internet!

Celebrities and fans of Leighton Meester have rallied around the singer-actress this week by streaming her music after she and her husband, Adam Brody, lost their home in the Pacific Palisades wildfires.

Although Meester is best known for playing the role of Blair Waldorf on Gossip Girl, the star also branched out into music, releasing her debut album Heartstrings in 2014.

While she hasn't released any music since then, fans have been streaming her old songs to show support following the loss of her home, including her beloved collab with Cobra Starship "Good Girls Go Bad."

Among those to publicly support Meester is Flavor Flav, who shared a TikTok video of himself dancing to Meester's 2009 musical collaboration with Robin Thicke, "Somebody to Love."

Appearing to be in the middle of a photoshoot, Flav struck different poses as he danced to the pop song.

"Starting to hype up my girl Leighton Meester and help her family recover from the fire," he wrote across the video.

He then added in the caption, "Stream @LeightonMeester Somebody to Love and use the song in yo TikTok's," alongside three thumbs emojis.

"Yes ppl, let's do it," one fan commented. "Leighton & Adam are one of the most unproblematic celebs."

Heartstrings is now making its way up the charts as a result, coming in at No. 7 on the iTunes all-genre album chart, while her song "Your Love's a Drug" is No. 88 on the songs chart.

Meester herself has yet to comment on the fan support or share how she and her family are doing following the fires.

This isn't the first star that Flav has shown his support for by streaming their music. He also championed Heidi Montag's Superficial album, helping the 2010 music reach No. 1 on iTunes.

Montag and her husband Spencer Pratt also lost their home in the wildfires, and have been asking fans and celebrity pals to publicly share themselves streaming the music in support.

Paris Hilton, who lost her Malibu home, showed her support by sharing a TikTok video of herself dancing to Heidi's song "I'll Do It," while Flav has posted multiple TikToks streaming Montag's music and "hyping" the reality star up.

The wildfires destroyed entire neighborhoods and have, so far, and have claimed the lives of at least 25 people, according to Los Angeles County officials.

As of Wednesday morning, the Palisades Fire was at 19% containment with 23,713 acres burned, according to Cal Fire. The Eaton Fire was nearly 50% contained. It has burned more than 14,000 acres.

The wildfires led to the evacuation of over 100,000 residents, and left hundreds of thousands without power. As of Tuesday, nearly 12,000 structures have been destroyed.