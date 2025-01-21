Addison Rae Revives Bryce Hall Cheating Allegations In New Interview

Getty

"I'm very guarded ... My first public relationship taught me a lot about myself," the 24-year-old singer begins in a Rolling Stone profile.

Addison Rae is calling out her ex-boyfriend for allegedly cheating on her.

In her Rolling Stone profile, the TikTok star reflected on a her past relationship -- and while she didn't refer to fellow content creator Bryce Hall by name, it's pretty clear that's who she's talking about.

"I'm very guarded when it comes to relationships, because my first public relationship taught me a lot about myself," the 24-year-old singer told the publication.

"I think he cheated on me. He says he didn't," she added.

In 2020, she began dating Hall -- her first big relationship in the public eye -- before the pair began sharing a lot of their life with their massive followings in the form of dance videos, vlogs, and more.

Once their relationship ended, Rae didn't reveal too much about the reasons why -- however, cheating allegations flooded social media. Hall repeatedly denied these accusations.

"That was a s--t show," she told Rolling Stone. "He was very vocal about everything, and it was a mess."

Hall made headlines amid the cheating rumors, which began circulating following a trip to Las Vegas in February 2021. At the time, he tweeted simply, "I didn't cheat on addison."

After the breakup, Rae tried to separate herself from Hall by blocking him on X.

The He's All That star is not holding a grudge though.