Fashion Designers Face Criticism for Dressing Trump Family at Inauguration

Getty/Instagram

Givenchy, Zuhair Murad, Sherri Hill and Herve Pierre all designed gowns for the women of the Trump family to wear during the inaugural ball.

The women of the Trump family were dressed to the nines for Donald Trump's second inaugural ball on Monday night. And while they brought the fashion, it was the famous designers that dressed them that seemed to face backlash for dressing the President's family in their wears.

Zuhair Murad was taken to task after dressing Tiffany Trump for both the inauguration and the inaugural candlelight dinner.

First taking to his Instagram Stories to show off the custom coat he designer for the pregnant Tiffany, Murad then took to his feed to share a shot of the pregnant first daughter in a brown chiffon gown as she posed alongside husband, Michael Boulos.

Instagram

"@tiffanytrump wears a custom chocolate brown chiffon gown featuring an asymmetric one-shoulder neckline with cape-like sleeve, cinched at the waist and adorned with draped detailing on the bodice while to the Inaugural Candlelight Dinner. #ZuhairMurad," the Lebanese-born fashion designer captioned the photo.

And while Tiffany did look stunning in both looks, Murad's comments were anything but, with many fans calling him a "traitor" for dressing the Trump family amid his own Arab heritage.

"As an Arab designer, given what trump said about Gaza and the ceasefire today, I would never have posted this. Selling out is never a good look," one commenter wrote, with another writing, "Girl I would have never even posted this #bye."

"I've idolized this brand for 15 years, and now I'll never speak or think of you again! Bye!" one commenter wrote, with Murad seemingly losing a fan of his fashions. "So thirsty for western validation at any cost, when it’s your own ppl who always celebrated you!" another disappointed fan wrote.

While some surmised that Murad designed the looks for Tiffany because her husband, too, is Lebanese, that didn't prove enough for angry followers of the designer who felt betrayed amid Trump's controversial right-wing policies.

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of Donald and the late Ivana Trump, attended the Liberty Ball last night with her entire family, including husband Jared Kushner, in a look inspired by Audrey Hepburn.

The dress, a white Givenchy gown with black floral embroidery, was a recreation of one Hepburn wore in the 1954 film Sabrina. She paired it with black opera gloves and black heels.

While the comments on Ivanka's post celebrated the fellow designer, on Givenchy's page, fans took to the comments of their posts to share their disappointment over the brand dressing Ivanka.

"Didn’t realize you were designing for Trumps @lvmh @givenchy," they commented on the brand's Instagram, which has yet to share a photo of Ivanka in the gown they designed for her.

Vogue also weighed in on Ivanka's look, writing, "Given politicians often embed their outfits with powerful or meaningful choices -- see Dr. Jill Biden's patriotic wardrobe in shades of red, white, and blue -- Trump's wardrobe appears to be built on artifice and aesthetics instead."

"It may be an intentional choice: Perhaps Trump prefers to keep her wardrobe surface-level," the criticism continued. "But her nod to upbeat Hollywood glamour, on [a] stage that holds so much weight for Americans, felt misguided."

Designer Sheri Hill, who dressed Trump's granddaughter Kait, was equally met with hate for putting the golf pro in one of her dresses.

"this is disappointing to see as someone who wore sherri hill to her high school prom," one commenter said of the sparkly, strapless number.

"Ew no thanks. Unfollowed," another former fan added, with a slew of comments leaving behind vomit emojis.

"@kaitrumpgolfer stunning as usual in her #SherriHill at the inauguration ball 🇺🇸💙✨ style 56932 👏🏼," Hill proudly captioned the post.

Herve Pierre, on the other hand, who dressed first lady Melania Trump in a black and white strapless number for the inaugural ball, was met with praise for his designs, with many calling Melania's gown "spectacular."

Getty

"Absolute stunning work. Embodied nothing but pure grace & elegance!🤍," one commenter gushed, with another writing, "An absolutely STUNNING dress, Herve! 😍 You outdid yourself!."

"Beyond stunning!!! Classic and perfection. You captured the person wearing the gown and the moment. BRAVO," another commenter added.

"It was such an honor to create the dress for the First Lady Melania Trump tonight.. I can’t thank her enough… it was a wonderful project, a great collaboration… as always !!!!," Pierre wrote alongside a sketch of the dress.