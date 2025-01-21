See Ivanka Trump's Recreation of Iconic Audrey Hepburn Gown for Inaugural Ball

Getty

The White House says Hepburn "has long been a personal inspiration to Ivanka," while Vogue said the look "felt misguided."

Ivanka Trump modeled herself after a Hollywood icon for her father, Donald Trump's, second inaugural ball on Monday night.

The daughter of Trump and the late Ivana Trump attended the Liberty Ball last night with her entire family, including husband Jared Kushner -- and she did so while wearing a look inspired by the great Audrey Hepburn.

The dress, a white Givenchy gown with black floral embroidery, was a recreation of one Hepburn wore in the 1954 film Sabrina. While Trump wore black opera gloves and black heels with the garment, Hepburn paired it with white gloves back in the day.

A White House rep, in a statement to Daily Mail, said Ivanka was "incredibly grateful for Arnault family and the Givenchy atelier for creating this masterpiece, capturing the original artistry and elegance with remarkable precision and craftsmanship."

The Arnault family owns LVMH, whose massive portfolio includes the Givernchy design house.

"Audrey Hepburn has long been a personal inspiration to Ivanka," the statement continued, saying, "She views it as a great privilege to honor her legacy in this way, and is incredibly grateful to the team at Givenchy for bringing this moment to life."

In their take on Ivanka's look, however, Vogue was puzzled by the choice.

"Given politicians often embed their outfits with powerful or meaningful choices -- see Dr. Jill Biden's patriotic wardrobe in shades of red, white, and blue -- Trump's wardrobe appears to be built on artifice and aesthetics instead," they wrote.

"It may be an intentional choice: Perhaps Trump prefers to keep her wardrobe surface-level," the criticism continued. "But her nod to upbeat Hollywood glamour, on stage that holds so much weight for Americans, felt misguided."

Ivanka's friends and followers, meanwhile, raved over the look.

"Beautiful!! ❤️🤍💙," former Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer wrote in the comments on Ivanka's Instagram post highlighting her look. "🤍🖤🤍," added Teresa Giudice.

Candace Cameron Bure also commented, writing, "Stunning."