JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg Slammed For Bizarre Comment About Jackie O: 'Seek Help'

John F. Kennedy's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, is causing quite a stir online after he made a bizarre comment about his late grandmother, Jackie Kennedy Onassis.

On Monday, the 32-year-old political correspondent -- who is the son of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg -- took to X during President Donald Trump's inauguration to ask his followers to share their thoughts on his grandma's appearance compared to that of newly-inaugurated Vice President JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance.

"True or false: Usha Vance is way hotter than Jackie O," Schlossberg wrote.

Usha Vance is way hotter than Jackie O — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) January 20, 2025

After the writer shared his unusual post, people called out Schlossberg in the replies.

"it's not too late to delete this," a user wrote.

"I think something is wrong with you," a person said.

"Gonna be honest man, I think most people don't do hotness rankers involving their grandmas," a third X user wrote, while another said, "That's your grandmother, you f--king weirdo."

Meanwhile, one fan jokingly told Schlossberg, "Jack NOOO this may be taking the trolling too far!"

And as the fan referenced above, Schlossberg has been known to troll people -- including fans -- on social media. This time, however, it seems that many users believed the Yale and Harvard grad was being completely serious.

Schlossberg subsequently appeared to respond to the criticism by replying to a since-deleted post by an X user.

"I'm a literal pervert. I called my grandmother hot… have I totally lost it? Jesus … this kid will do anything for attention," he wrote. "Your grandfather would be ashamed. Seriously. Time to get a job."

"Brother seek help," a critic replied to his post, while another asked, "Have you tried therapy sessions."

Meanwhile, another X user chimed in with their thoughts to Schlossberg's original question -- but it's unclear if the person, like Schlossberg himself, was joking or not.

"I would say Usha Vance is a little hotter than Jackie, but that's just personal preference and not a commentary on either woman's moral character or general vibe. I think we can both agree that they are two *very* foxy ladies, am I right Jack, my man???" wrote a user who goes by @SamGradyWritess on X, to which Schlossberg replied, "Really appreciate this take thanks Sam."

As previously mentioned, Schlossberg has trolled fans online in the past, with the lawyer's sharing many posts on social media in which he's clearly being unserious and facetious. However, there have been moments where it's not been clear if Schlossberg was joking -- at least not initially.

In fact, earlier this month, he fooled some by claiming that he was going to represent Justin Baldoni in his ongoing legal battle with his It Ends with Us costar, Blake Lively.

"I agreed to take on JUSTIN BALDONI as a client. Why? FAIRNESS," Schlossberg wrote on X at the time. "EVERYONE is entitled to a FAIR TRIAL and ZEALOUS DEFENSE. Justin has NOTHING to hide, Justice will be his revenge. After BOSTON MASSACRE, John Adams represented the British at trial. Same s--t, different day.”

Baldoni's real lawyer, Bryan Freedman, ultimately stepped in, and criticized Schlossberg for the bit, telling the Daily Mail that it was "ridiculous."