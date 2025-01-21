RHONY Alum Jill Zarin Hit with Backlash For Attending Trump's Liberty Ball: 'Shame On You'

Instagram

"While everyone's rights are being taken away," wrote one critic of her attendance, as others called out the one-time vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community for supporting Trump, with one saying her "ally card is revoked."

Jill Zarin is being slammed online after she proudly attended the Liberty Ball following President Donald Trump's inauguration.

On Monday night, The Real Housewives of New York alum shared posts on Instagram that featured a photo and video of herself from her appearance at the Liberty Ball, one of the three inaugural presidential balls.

In her video, Zarin -- who wore a black, strapless gown with a plunging neckline, accessorized with blue, puff sleeves to the event -- said, "Okay, we're at the Liberty Ball. We schlepped here, walked like a mile in the freezing cold, my tits are out."

"This is it guys! This is what everybody talks about," she continued, adding that there were "probably 5,000 people" at the event. "Anyway, we're here to visit some friends, walk around, and then off to the afterparties."

However, Zarin's attendance at the Liberty Ball -- and, by association, her support of Trump and MAGA -- did not go over well with many of her followers, with social media users taking to the comments sections of her posts to express their anger and disappointment.

"The Liberty ball while everyone's rights are being taken away," one user wrote.

"Terrible side of history ma’am," a second person wrote," while another commented, "So disappointing."

Several users revealed that they planned to unfollow Zarin in the wake of her attendance.

"lol good f--king bye," a person said, as another added, "Goodbye Jill. You're not who we all thought you were."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Other seemingly now-former fans of Zarin also voiced their disappointment that the former Bravo star -- who has been a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community -- is openly supporting Trump.

"Listen to me and listen closely. You can’t be a Trump supporter and then suggest you support the LGBTQ+ community and pretend to be an ally," a user wrote. "You support a man who just today said hateful rhetoric against a whole community of people, HUMAN BEINGS. But hey I mean enjoy the chicken dish they will serve you tonight."

"Doesn't add up saying you support LGBTQ rights Jill. I am disappointed," a second commenter shared, while another said, "Shame on you Jill. Your Ally card is revoked."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

While many fans appeared surprised, Zarin being a Trump supporter isn't exactly a secret. She even attended Trump's inauguration in 2017.

Meanwhile, a handful of social media users took to the comment section to highlight a controversial moment during Elon Musk's speech at Trump's inaugural parade on Monday, in which the Tesla CEO made a gesture that many believe was the Nazi salute, the "Sieg Heil."

Since Zarin is Jewish, several commenters bluntly brought up Musk's straight-arm salute, asking what she thought of the "shameful" gesture.

However, amid the backlash and criticism in her comments section, there were some who praised Zarin over her posts and attendance at the Liberty Ball, with several users showering her with compliments.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥hot mamma," wrote matchmaker Patti Stanger, while fellow Housewives RHOC's Vicki Gunvalson and RHONY star Teresa Giudice "liked her post.

"You look beautiful Jill. Don't mind all the unhappy people on here," a fan commented.