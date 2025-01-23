Denise Richards & Charlie Sheen's Daughter Lola Baptized After Hitting 'Rock Bottom' and Finding Religion

Getty/Instagram

The 19 year old detailed her recent baptism and credited religion for helping her find her "peace."

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' daughter Lola is opening up about being baptized.

The pair's 19-year-old daughter revealed on Wednesday that she recently got baptized after finding religion.

"When I was in my deepest depression, there was a moment where I realized I hit rock bottom. I felt so lost and hopeless, and was just doing my best to make it to the next day," Lola said paired with a carousel of photos of her baptism via Instagram.

"I just accepted my life was going to be like that forever, and thought I would never genuinely laugh again. Until, I met not only my Savior but my best friend, Jesus," she continued.

"I can't really explain it other than it was supernatural, but Jesus met me exactly where I was, and He forever became my sun," she continued. "I began to trust Jesus with my life, when He chose me when no one else did, and loved me when I didn’t feel worthy of love. He gave me a light, when I couldn’t find my own, and rescued me from the darkness."

She further explained that she was going through some recent struggles such as "battling severe anxiety."

The youngest of Sheen and Richards' daughter credited religion for helping her find her "peace."

"I now find myself laughing again, in places I only had cried. Jesus fulfilled His promise of making me new, and completely renewed my mind. Jesus is the only reason why I’m here today and made my life worth living,” she wrote.

"I chose to get baptized at the beginning of this year, because I made it through this year only by the strength of Jesus, and I am so happy to go into this next year, after publicly declaring Jesus as my Savior. I am forever saved by His grace, through Faith."

"I thank you Jesus for everything, I love you, and I hope you are proud of me," she concluded.