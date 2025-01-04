Denise Richards Says She 'Ruptured' Her Breast Implants Filming Special Forces

FOX

"I still have to get them redone," the actress reveals, while also recalling how she suffered the injury during a physical challenge.

While a handful of celebrity recruits have suffered injuries during the three seasons of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, Denise Richards has revealed the show left her with a rather unusual one.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, the actress -- who appears in the upcoming third season of Special Forces -- recalled how a physical challenge "ruptured" her breast implants.

"I jumped off a bridge, too -- and that's when I ruptured my [breast] implants -- off of that thing," Richards recalled, before noting that it was the "harness" she was wearing that seemingly led to the injury.

Although Special Forces Season 3 was filmed last May, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum said she has not yet undergone a breast implant revision procedure.

"I still have to get them redone," revealed Richards, who appeared on the SiriusXM show alongside her husband Aaron Phypers. "I was supposed to a month ago but couldn't because we were filming, so yeah, no, I still have to get them redone."

Richards -- who is shooting her upcoming E! docuseries Denise Richards And The Wild Things -- told Lewis that she'll have to pay for her breast implants to get fixed herself, saying insurance won't.

"I have to pay," she said. "I think we pretty much signed our life away doing that show... It's dangerous!"

When Lewis suggested that Special Forces pay for the procedure, Richards jokingly admitted, "Well, I haven't asked them."

"Maybe we can work that in after the fact," Phypers quipped.

The interview comes after Richards admitted last month that she would "never" do Special Forces again.

While speaking with Us Weekly in December, the reality star opened up about competing on Season 3 of the Fox reality series, which premieres on January 8.

"It was the most challenging thing I've ever done, ever, ever," Richards teased.

When asked if she was "happy" to have competed on Special Forces, Richards replied with a laugh, "I'm glad I did it, but I would never do it again."

In November, news broke that Richards was cast on the show, alongside 15 other recruits -- including Trista Sutter, Jones, Kayla Nicole, Brody Jenner, Cam Newton, Stephen Baldwin, Carey Hart and more.

During the show’s five-week run of two-hour episodes, fans will watch the celebrities attempt the "harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process" while training in Wales, England, per Fox. There are no votes or eliminations on the series.

The exercises are led by ex-special forces operatives; Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark "Billy" Billingham, Jason "Foxy" Fox and Jovon "Q" Quarles.

This season will continue the tradition of nail-biting challenges, with a bit of a twist, as this group of stars will try their hand at a number of different tasks, including "a high pressure hostage rescue, a treacherous ladder crossing between steep cliffs nearly 100 ft above the sea, a boat dunk drill where they will be submerged into the frigid ocean and tasked with performing essential survival duties, a surf immersion where they will have to control their panic in an exercise that takes them to the brink of drowning, and much more."