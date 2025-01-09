Denise Richards Brought to Tears Recalling Sexual Assault Experience: 'I Couldn't Even Scream for Help'

FOX

"The first time I ever experienced that I was 15 and I noticed a man following me," she said before breaking down on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

TW: This article discusses sexual assault.

Denise Richards is opening up about her sexual assault experience at a young age and its lasting impact on her life since.

The 53-year-old actress -- along with her fellow recruits -- was challenged to complete a helicopter extraction on the Season 3 premiere of FOX's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Wednesday night.

The challenge led to Richards being reminded of the traumatic time, revealing, "I really want to learn how to not be overwhelmed by fear. I've been through traumatic situations that have been very terrifying for me. I want to learn how to deal with those issues and be stronger."

Unfortunately, the actress failed the challenge as she attempted to jump from a boat onto a hovering helicopter.

"It's hard. I'm completely out of my comfort zone," said Richards before adding, "I'm not petrified. I'm emotional right now."

The Directing Staff (DS) noted that she "froze" during the exercise.

"Yes, I'm completely overcome by certain fearful situations, and I want to learn how to stay calm and do something," Richards responded.

"Part of the reason I wanted to do this course is I've been in situations where I freeze and I can't function, I can't even speak to protect myself," the Wild Things star said before sharing a terrifying experience with her husband Aaron Phypers.

"We were driving. He wanted to take me to set," she said. "He didn't want me going alone, thank God, and we were physically shot at in his truck, and I sat on the floor and was just literally, I peed. I was so scared ... I froze."

"The first time I ever experienced that I was 15 and I noticed a man following me," she then revealed, as she began to break down in tears.

"He came up from behind me, put his hand around my mouth, grabbed my vagina, and started dragging me, and I froze, like I couldn't even scream for help."

"It's so scary to have that situation, you know, that age and be so vulnerable. And I have three daughters, and I want them to be able to never go through that. And also, if something, God forbid, happen to be strong enough," she said after admitting she had only told Phypers about the sexual assault.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is a mother to daughters Sami, 20, Lola, 19, and Eloise, 13.

The actress then added that she doesn't believe she has "addressed a lot" of what she has gone through.

"And it's very terrifying. I don't know if I would be able to get over my past," she said.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.