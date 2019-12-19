Wednesday's "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" was jam-packed with tea, drama and everything in between, as the Bravo boss' three guests were Vicki Gunvalson, Margaret Josephs and Brandi Redmond.

Given that "The Real Housewives of Orange County" and "The Real Housewives of Dallas" both aired reunion episodes earlier in the night -- and that viewers also saw the last "Real Housewives of New Jersey" episode of the year -- there was a lot to discuss.

Vicki Gunvalson

A viewer asked Vicki why she insisted on calling "RHOC" her show several times throughout the reunion, noting that that was "disrespectful to the other women on the cast."

"Were they in my family room 15 years ago with Scott Dunlap, the creator, figuring out how we're gonna make a hit show?" she clapped back. "Sorry, it is my show."

When asked, Vicki said the person she'd switch out from the current cast is Braunwyn Windham-Burke and that the Housewife she'd bring in from another franchise is Kyle Richards from Beverly Hills. Vicki added that she felt Braunwyn was the cast member who's let fame get to her head the most. With all the Braunwyn hate, Andy's "Shady Elf on the Shelf" forced the OG of the O.C. to say three nice things about the newcomer. "I can't," Vicki maintained. "I do not like that girl!"

It would appear the feeling is mutual because Braunwyn tweeted out during the show, "Vicki, if it's your show [why] aren't you holding an orange?" Ouch.

Margaret Josephs

When Andy asked Margaret about her reaction to the news that Teresa and Joe Giudice were separating after 20 years of marriage, she said, "It's not surprising, Andy. We heard what she said at [the] last reunion. They're making the best decisions for their family, and Joe and Teresa are moving on." Margaret added that she hadn't spoken to Tre since the news broke because she hadn't had the chance, "but I will be speaking to her this week."

A curious caller later asked Margaret how often she and husband Joe Benigno were having sex.

"Joe likes to do it a lot, but I can't do it after... We do it quite a few times a week, I'm gonna be honest," she replied. "But it has to be in the morning or the afternoon, 'cause after dinner, I'm too full and I don't like to be squeezed. So we have sex a lot 'cause we don't have little kids at home, and it's very easy. We both work for ourselves, so we can do it whenever we want."

While Margaret doesn't have little kids at home, she does have her mother, Marge Sr. When someone asked the reality star how she deals with her bigger-than-life mom "without drinking," Margaret replied, "I've lived with Marge Sr. my whole life -- 52 freaking years! Marge Sr. drinks, so... Marge Sr. is a great mother, she's a great grandmother. Listen, she's a handful. I just scream in her f--king face!"

Margaret famously doesn't drink alcohol, and Andy wondered if it had anything to do with the fact that Marge Sr. "was such a partier" when Margaret was growing up.

"That's part of it, yes. It is true," she confessed. "Marge Sr. was a very, very big partier growing up, and I think drunk women are extremely sloppy, and I don't like it. And that's one of the big reasons I don't drink. And the second thing is, when I attempted to drink, I have horrible migraines, so I can't even drink! So you know, double whammy."

Margaret couldn't decide who from her cast she'd want gone, though she did say Jennifer Aydin's the one she believes has let fame get to her head. She also added she'd want Dorinda Medley from New York to join their Garden State shenanigans.

To our pleasant surprise, Margaret was able to say three nice things about cast enemy Danielle Staub: "She smells good -- she does smell great -- she happens to be a good cook, and, um, she has nice daughters."

Brandi Redmond

Brandi was just as uncomfortable addressing LeeAnne Locken's racist remarks in the Bravo Clubhouse as she was in her confessional on the show.

To refresh your memory, LeeAnne called her Mexican co-star, Kary Brittingham, a "chirpy Mexican" and later defended her comments by saying, "I don't care that you're Mexican. I've slept with plenty of Mexicans, by the way. Hot f--king lovers, okay? I sat in Julio Iglesias' lap."

After playing back some cringe-worthy footage from the "RHOD" season finale, Andy asked Brandi what her reaction was to LeeAnne's behavior when the topic was brought up at the reunion.

"I mean, to be honest, I'm just speechless over it all," she lamented. "And you, [Andy], know how I feel. You guys will have to watch the reunion to see how I feel."

"Well, you feel really bad about it," Andy noted. "Spoiler alert!" Brandi concurred. He then asked if she thought LeeAnne felt bad about it.

"You know, I unfortunately feel like for some selfish reasons, she feels bad about it," Brandi replied.

She was also posed with the same question of who from her cast she'd want to switch out for a Housewife from another franchise. She said she'd take Atlanta's NeNe Leakes in place of Kameron Westcott.

