Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval Both In Tears In Explosive Vanderpump Rules Reunion Trailer

Andy Cohen has the cast watch the season's final moments for the first time together -- causing Ariana to break her "no contact" rule with Sandoval as she cries, "I just want you gone!"
Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is almost over -- but there's still a good month's worth of episodes coming, thanks to a 3-part reunion.
Kicking off next week, May 14, the 3-part reunion finds Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz and Brock Davies looking back on the past season -- which splintered the group more than ever.
In a reunion first, the stars of the show will watch the final moments of the season for the first time together, with Andy hoping to get their "real-time reactions" to whatever shocking footage is shown.
It's clearly rough for Ariana and Tom, as Madix is seen in tears saying, "It hurts my feelings a lot, it really does."
"You know me well enough to know that this is not acting," Sandoval, also in tears, tells his ex -- before she exclaims, "I just want you away from me. I just want you gone!"
Fans will have to wait until Part 3 of the reunion on May 28 to see that exchange go down in full.
Elsewhere in the trailer, Sandoval says he's nervous about seeing Ariana, Madix crumbles into Katie's arms, Jo Wenberg is seen in tears, and LVP tells the group, "Sometimes it's okay to walk away."
The season finale of Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesday night on Bravo, while the 3-part reunion will be followed by a Secrets Revealed episode May 29 on Peacock. Below is a full rundown of the episodes to come.
- "Plot Twist": May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
In a dramatic conclusion to the season, the group descends on Treasure Island for a night of music and mayhem. Scheana performs her new single "Apples" live for the first time. Katie clashes with Jo over a year's worth of grievances. Ariana takes Dan to lunch with her friends, but things go awry when Scheana brings up her recent encounter with Sandoval. The fourth wall is left shattered when Sandoval approaches Ariana for a conversation, igniting a chain of events that threatens to rewire the group's friendships forever.
- "Reunion, Part 1": May 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
Sandoval finds himself on the defensive when he gets called out for his poor decisions in the press. While Ariana builds a life on Broadway with her new boyfriend, questions remain about what to do with the shared house in L.A. Scheana and Brock discuss the turbulence in their marriage. Everyone is brought to tears as Brock describes the impact Scheana and Summer have had on his life. Lala challenges Katie's authenticity about her feelings toward Ariana.
- "Reunion, Part 2": May 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
The season 11 reunion continues when Ally and Jo join the group and Andy Cohen presses Scheana and Schwartz for details on their secret makeout in Vegas. Ariana opens up about the disconnect she felt with Scheana after the Lake Tahoe trip. Katie makes a surprising revelation about her "revenge bang" with Schwartz’s best friend. Lala blows up on Schwartz for continuing to gaslight Jo about their relationship. Ally reflects on her future with James and sets clear boundaries for his behavior. Sandoval draws James' fury when he suggests Mya doesn't belong to Ariana.
- "Reunion, Part 3": May 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
The reunion comes to a stunning close when, for the first time, the cast watches the last minutes of the finale live on stage. Ariana breaks her no contact rule with Sandoval, leaving both in tears. Scheana defends her actions and suggests her rift with Ariana started well before this summer. Katie blames Sandoval for the downfall of her relationship with Schwartz. Lala doubles down on the comments she made during the season, leaving her friendships on life support.