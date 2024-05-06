Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval Both In Tears In Explosive Vanderpump Rules Reunion Trailer

Bravo

Andy Cohen has the cast watch the season's final moments for the first time together -- causing Ariana to break her "no contact" rule with Sandoval as she cries, "I just want you gone!"

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is almost over -- but there's still a good month's worth of episodes coming, thanks to a 3-part reunion.

In a reunion first, the stars of the show will watch the final moments of the season for the first time together, with Andy hoping to get their "real-time reactions" to whatever shocking footage is shown.

It's clearly rough for Ariana and Tom, as Madix is seen in tears saying, "It hurts my feelings a lot, it really does."

"You know me well enough to know that this is not acting," Sandoval, also in tears, tells his ex -- before she exclaims, "I just want you away from me. I just want you gone!"

Fans will have to wait until Part 3 of the reunion on May 28 to see that exchange go down in full.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Sandoval says he's nervous about seeing Ariana, Madix crumbles into Katie's arms, Jo Wenberg is seen in tears, and LVP tells the group, "Sometimes it's okay to walk away."

The season finale of Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesday night on Bravo, while the 3-part reunion will be followed by a Secrets Revealed episode May 29 on Peacock. Below is a full rundown of the episodes to come.