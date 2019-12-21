Movies By TooFab Staff |
This Mandalorian Star Calls Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker an 'Absolute F--king Failure'
View Photos
Disney
Franchise Stars Align for Hollywood Premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

"'Rise of Skywalker' was hands down the worst 'Star Wars' movie. An absolute f--king failure," Cannavale expressed.

It doesn't seem likely that "The Mandalorian" star Jake Cannavale will be seeing "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" a second time.

On Friday, the 24-year-old actor, who is the son of actor Bobby Cannavale, took to his Instagram Stories to share his thoughts on the film. Although Cannavale stars in "The Mandalorian" -- the Disney+ "Star Wars" spinoff -- he didn't hesitate to trash "The Rise of Skywalker," calling it a "f--king failure."

Is Baby Yoda in Stars Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? J.J. Abrams Sounds Off

View Story

"I'm in the 'Star Wars' universe now!!!" he wrote. "So surely I can't speak ill of Episode IX right???... WRONG."

Cannavale continued, "'Rise of Skywalker' was hands down the worst 'Star Wars' movie. An absolute f--king failure...'Rise of Skywalker' (btw dumbass title) was worse than 'Phantom Menace' AND 'Last Jedi' combined. Fight me."

When asked if he'd feel the same way about the movie if he had starred in it, the young star replied, "Honestly, I think I'd be more mad. Obviously I can't speak on behalf of the cast. To some actors this is just a job and maybe they're just happy to be working. To which I say more power to them. Also, maybe they f--cking loved the new 'Star Wars!' In which case that's f--cking dope that they got to work on something they truly got to enjoy."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Cast Talk Things Stolen from Set, Gifts from J.J. Abrams and Answer Kid Questions

View Story

Cannavale went on to express his disappointment over the new trilogy as a whole.

"Personally. I've been a huge 'Star Wars' fan since I was a kid," he continued. "And I felt pretty let down by the overall laziness of this new trilogy, and also a bit angry at the entitlement of it for pretty much seizing control of the franchise as a whole by basically [saying], 'Nah we don't like the ending that everybody's been cool with for decades, let's change it!'"

Cannavale concluded, "I personally would feel pretty depressed if I was in the new 'Star Wars' movie (as a main character I mean. If I was a dude wearing an alien puppet or whatever I'd be f--cking stoked...but still.)"

"Rise of Skywalker" has created quite a stir among both fans and critics. While it received fairly negative reviews, moviegoers seemed to enjoy it. The film has a 57 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, but has an audience rating of 86 percent.

The J.J. Abrams-directed film -- which stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran, Billy Dee Williams, and more -- brings the 9-episode, 42-year-long Skywalker saga to an epic conclusion.

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is in theaters now.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photo Gallery Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Character Posters Give Everyone the Spotlight

#StarWars#TheMandalorian
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Movies

What Do the Stars of 'Gremlins' Look Like Today?
holiday flashback

What Do the Stars of 'Gremlins' Look Like Today?
This Mandalorian Star Calls Rise of Skywalker a 'F--king Failure'

This Mandalorian Star Calls Rise of Skywalker a 'F--king Failure'
Respect Teaser: Jennifer Hudson Proves She Has the Pipes to Play Aretha
see first footage!

Respect Teaser: Jennifer Hudson Proves She Has the Pipes to Play Aretha
Tenet Trailer Promises Another Mind-Bending Thriller from Christopher Nolan
watch sneak peek

Tenet Trailer Promises Another Mind-Bending Thriller from Christopher Nolan
To All The Boys Sequel Trailer: Lara Jean Finds Herself In a Love Triangle

To All The Boys Sequel Trailer: Lara Jean Finds Herself In a Love Triangle
A Quiet Place Part II Teaser Is Short and Suspenseful
watch sneak peek

A Quiet Place Part II Teaser Is Short and Suspenseful