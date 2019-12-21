It doesn't seem likely that "The Mandalorian" star Jake Cannavale will be seeing "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" a second time.

On Friday, the 24-year-old actor, who is the son of actor Bobby Cannavale, took to his Instagram Stories to share his thoughts on the film. Although Cannavale stars in "The Mandalorian" -- the Disney+ "Star Wars" spinoff -- he didn't hesitate to trash "The Rise of Skywalker," calling it a "f--king failure."

"I'm in the 'Star Wars' universe now!!!" he wrote. "So surely I can't speak ill of Episode IX right???... WRONG."

Cannavale continued, "'Rise of Skywalker' was hands down the worst 'Star Wars' movie. An absolute f--king failure...'Rise of Skywalker' (btw dumbass title) was worse than 'Phantom Menace' AND 'Last Jedi' combined. Fight me."

When asked if he'd feel the same way about the movie if he had starred in it, the young star replied, "Honestly, I think I'd be more mad. Obviously I can't speak on behalf of the cast. To some actors this is just a job and maybe they're just happy to be working. To which I say more power to them. Also, maybe they f--cking loved the new 'Star Wars!' In which case that's f--cking dope that they got to work on something they truly got to enjoy."

Cannavale went on to express his disappointment over the new trilogy as a whole.

"Personally. I've been a huge 'Star Wars' fan since I was a kid," he continued. "And I felt pretty let down by the overall laziness of this new trilogy, and also a bit angry at the entitlement of it for pretty much seizing control of the franchise as a whole by basically [saying], 'Nah we don't like the ending that everybody's been cool with for decades, let's change it!'"

Cannavale concluded, "I personally would feel pretty depressed if I was in the new 'Star Wars' movie (as a main character I mean. If I was a dude wearing an alien puppet or whatever I'd be f--cking stoked...but still.)"

"Rise of Skywalker" has created quite a stir among both fans and critics. While it received fairly negative reviews, moviegoers seemed to enjoy it. The film has a 57 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, but has an audience rating of 86 percent.

The J.J. Abrams-directed film -- which stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran, Billy Dee Williams, and more -- brings the 9-episode, 42-year-long Skywalker saga to an epic conclusion.

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is in theaters now.

