Television By TooFab Staff |
RHOA's Kenya Moore Breaks Down Over Marriage to 'Disrespectful' Marc Daly
View Photos
Bravo
Biggest 'Housewives' Blowouts

And her co-stars are concerned.

As the proverbial saying goes, things sometimes have to get worse before they can get better.

Such seems to be the case for Kenya Moore, whose marital woes continue to be the heartbreaking topic of conversation on this season of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

RHOA Recap: Triple Date Derails When Kenya and Marc Go At It, Cynthia Gets Engaged

View Story

During Sunday's new hour, Kenya asked co-stars Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss how they thought the group's cringe-worthy triple date from last week went.

During the dinner in question, Kenya and her now-estranged husband, Marc Daly, bickered incessantly about spending habits, personality differences and respect. Marc even defended NeNe Leakes, his wife's longtime nemesis.

Both Cynthia and Kandi expressed concern over the fact that Marc would demand his wife let him speak but continue to interrupt her when it was her turn to talk.

NeNe Leakes Reveals Who's NOT the Season 12 RHOA 'Snake' While Shutting Down This Rumor

View Story

"That is where I feel like it's the weakest link in our relationship, is the communication, because you can say anything to someone, just say it respectfully," Kenya said. "You know, like him going on and on about NeNe, I'm like, really dude?"

Kenya was also annoyed at the fact that Marc went out for drinks with everyone after dinner, while she had to go back home to take care of Brooklyn.

"It's just disrespectful to me," she vented. "You have a baby who loves you so much that you don't get to see every day. You should be spending all your time while you're in Atlanta with your family. And then when you go to New York and you wanna go out and be out at 2 o'clock in the morning, you're not coming home to your family there, so maybe."

"I just don't know anymore, honestly," she added, choking up. "I just feel like so many things are changing so fast, and it's like..."

Things Get Awkward on WWHL as Kenya Moore and Quad Webb Hash Out Their Beef on Camera

View Story

That's when Cynthia asked if she could pose a "really personal question."

"Are you happy?" she wondered. "Is this man bringing you peace?"

Moore cried as she replied, "I just feel like, in the beginning when Brooklyn came, I felt like he was so happy. Now I just feel like he's just getting farther and farther away." When asked if she felt their troubles were something they could work through, she didn't seem hopeful.

Bailey and Burruss were both shocked and incredibly saddened by the news. "I think that Kenya's fairytale ending may not be that happy of an ending," Cynthia said in a later confessional.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Best Celebrity Instas of the Week Instagram Returning ‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Is Looking Snatched -- And So Are Her Co-Stars!

#KenyaMoore#CynthiaBailey#MarcDaly#RealHousewivesOfAtlanta#KandiBurruss
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Tv

Kenya Moore Breaks Down Over Marriage to Marc Daly
RHOA Drama

Kenya Moore Breaks Down Over Marriage to Marc Daly
Vicki Gunvalson Says She's Not Homophobic After Reunion Rant

Vicki Gunvalson Says She's Not Homophobic After Reunion Rant
Sharon Osboure Fired Assistant After Forcing Him Into House Fire

Sharon Osboure Fired Assistant After Forcing Him Into House Fire
The Mandalorian Gets Season 2 Premiere Date, Teases New Character

The Mandalorian Gets Season 2 Premiere Date, Teases New Character
Ronnie's Wild Year In Review: Rehab, Arrests and Plastic Surgery Abs

Ronnie's Wild Year In Review: Rehab, Arrests and Plastic Surgery Abs
Kevin Hart's Wife Details How She Found Out About His Affair

Kevin Hart's Wife Details How She Found Out About His Affair