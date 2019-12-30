As the proverbial saying goes, things sometimes have to get worse before they can get better.

Such seems to be the case for Kenya Moore, whose marital woes continue to be the heartbreaking topic of conversation on this season of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

During Sunday's new hour, Kenya asked co-stars Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss how they thought the group's cringe-worthy triple date from last week went.

During the dinner in question, Kenya and her now-estranged husband, Marc Daly, bickered incessantly about spending habits, personality differences and respect. Marc even defended NeNe Leakes, his wife's longtime nemesis.

Both Cynthia and Kandi expressed concern over the fact that Marc would demand his wife let him speak but continue to interrupt her when it was her turn to talk.

"That is where I feel like it's the weakest link in our relationship, is the communication, because you can say anything to someone, just say it respectfully," Kenya said. "You know, like him going on and on about NeNe, I'm like, really dude?"

Kenya was also annoyed at the fact that Marc went out for drinks with everyone after dinner, while she had to go back home to take care of Brooklyn.

"It's just disrespectful to me," she vented. "You have a baby who loves you so much that you don't get to see every day. You should be spending all your time while you're in Atlanta with your family. And then when you go to New York and you wanna go out and be out at 2 o'clock in the morning, you're not coming home to your family there, so maybe."

"I just don't know anymore, honestly," she added, choking up. "I just feel like so many things are changing so fast, and it's like..."

That's when Cynthia asked if she could pose a "really personal question."

"Are you happy?" she wondered. "Is this man bringing you peace?"

Moore cried as she replied, "I just feel like, in the beginning when Brooklyn came, I felt like he was so happy. Now I just feel like he's just getting farther and farther away." When asked if she felt their troubles were something they could work through, she didn't seem hopeful.

Bailey and Burruss were both shocked and incredibly saddened by the news. "I think that Kenya's fairytale ending may not be that happy of an ending," Cynthia said in a later confessional.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

